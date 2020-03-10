Essential Home Security Tips in 2020

—

You build a home to live peacefully with your family. But even in this day, burglary and theft happen at an alarming rate. Therefore, the concern for home security is pressing if you want to protect yourself and your valuable properties. Of course, you will not be guarding your home, but are you and your home completely safe even while you are there? Don’t worry. Below are some tips that can help you minimize threats.

Install smart locks

Smart locks are a technologically innovative approach to home security. It is probably the most important feature of smart homes. These locks don’t use traditional keys to lock and unlock. You can assign a password to them and even control them using your smartphones. Smart locks can alert you if there is an attempt to breach. The best keyless smart locks have capabilities like voice activation, geofencing, and auto-locking which will lock automatically once you leave home even if you forget.

Do not forget to lock doors

This might seem obvious, but when talking about home security, it is never an overstatement. Not only the front gate but also the side gates end the garage doors should be taken care of. Studies show that most of the burglars break into the house using the front door. But also keep your garage and other doors, that the burglars could use, heavily locked. Do this even if you leave home for a few hours.

Stronger doors and windows

When choosing the doors and windows for your home, do not just pay attention to their aesthetics. The materials are important for security purposes. Doors are commonly made of wood. Steel and metal are stronger than woods. Make sure your doors are stronger enough if needed consult a professional. The glass used for doors and windows varies in the category. Tempered glass is four times tougher than normal glass. Consider plexiglass or fiberglass for more protection if needed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do not reveal where you put your keys

You may have a bunch that has every key in your home and car. Do not keep it in a place where it is very conspicuous. You can possibly buy a letterbox cage for this purpose and install it at a distant place safe from the intruders. And of course, if you lose a key always change the associated lock even if you have other copies of the same key.

No ladders around

Ladders and other climbable objects might help burglars climb the roof or some other place convenient (to them). So, it is necessary that you do not keep ladders or any such thing around your compound. It is a simple tip but might save you sometimes.

Smart alarm system

There are modern alarm systems now available in the market that notify your neighbors and also the police in an unfortunate event of a burglary. Once installed, the system will automatically detect intruders. Some of them are also equipped with CCTV cameras. Consult professionals if you want such a system.

Video doorbell

There are devices called video doorbells that allow you to monitor who is at your door. Thanks to the new technology, you can also do this if you are not home. These doorbells also allow you to converse with them without letting them know whether you are in our out. This is particularly useful because burglars always check if anyone is inside the house before breaking in. So, you get the chance to check the intention of an intruder.

Do not let burglars know you are away

Those burglars will try to take the opportunity if they can know you are on a vacation. There are smart lights that you can turn on and off using the internet to simulate you staying inside. Also, don’t let the mail in your mailbox pile up and the grass in your lawn grows long. They will indicate that you are away. Ask the neighbors and friends for help.

—

This content is sponsored by Shahina Parvin.

Photo: Shutterstock