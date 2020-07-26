How Long Does a Personal Injury Lawsuit Take to Settle

—

Whether you have been injured in a slip and fall, car accident, or in some other way related to another person’s negligence, you may be able to make a claim for compensation.

One of the first things that personal injury clients often want to know is how long it will take to settle their case.

There is no simple answer to that question. When you hire a personal injury attorney, they will make every effort to maximize your settlement, whether that takes a few months or a few years.

Every personal injury case is unique. Although the time it takes to settle an injury claim varies, several factors affect the likely duration of the case.

Below is a brief overview of the process, and how long it may take.

What Should You Do When You Get Injured?

When you get involved in a car accident, your first priority should be to receive treatment for the sake of your own health. Furthermore, filing a personal injury lawsuit will be very difficult if you don’t receive any treatment for the injury.

If you broke any bones, paid several thousands for medical bills, or had to miss work for several days, you should certainly consider filing a claim. Shortly after you sustained the injury, consider hiring a lawyer. Having a lawyer will help even if you are just making a claim for minor injuries. And, the faster you retain legal counsel, the sooner the settlement process can begin.

Although you will likely have a lawyer for this stage, making a claim against an insurance company doesn’t always mean a lawsuit. The insurer may make a fair settlement offer right away.

When Can You File a Personal Injury Case?

If the insurance company doesn’t offer to settle or their offer is poor, your attorney can file a lawsuit for you.

As a rule, you can file a case as long as the statute of limitations has not expired. In Texas, you typically have two years from the date of the accident to file a case.

How Long Does the Discovery Process Usually Take?

Shortly after the lawsuit is filed and the opposing party responds, the discovery phase begins. This is the stage of litigation where both parties gather facts about the case.

Your lawyer needs to gather the facts to support your claim. This information may include medical records, the prognosis from a medical expert, and witness statements. As the plaintiff, you may need to answer questions under oath at a deposition. Discovery is often the most lengthy part of a personal injury lawsuit.

The discovery process may take six months to a year, sometimes even longer. During this stage, parties usually attempt to settle the case either by negotiation, arbitration, or mediation.

If the settlement attempt fails, you may have to go to trial.

How Long Does it Take to Receive a Verdict if a Personal Injury Suit Goes to Trial?

If your personal injury claim cannot be settled before trial, you may have to wait a year or more to receive a verdict.

Even if you receive a favorable verdict, the defendant may file an appeal. This can stretch the proceedings even further, especially if the appeal is successful. Of course, the parties can always agree to settle at any time, even if an appeal is pending.

What Can Delay the Settlement of a Personal Injury Case?

Some personal injury cases take longer to settle than others. Some reasons for a longer settlement process include:

If multiple parties have been accused of wrongdoing

When the injuries sustained are more severe

When expert testimony is needed–for example in medical malpractice cases

When it is difficult to estimate the true cost of the medical expenses because you have not reached maximum medical improvement yet

Generally speaking, the time it takes to settle depends a lot on the complexity of your case. Accidents related to slip and falls, for instance, are usually easier to settle than medical malpractice suits.

Is There a Way to Settle Personal Injury Claims Faster?

A good attorney will not rush a settlement if it means getting less than the true value of the claim. Insurance companies are often reluctant to pay what the injured party deserves. As a result of this conflict, some cases go on for years.

However, if you need money as soon as possible for some reason, you should have this conversation with your lawyer. Your personal injury attorney can advise you on how to get settlement discussions going.



