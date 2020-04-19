How To Use Interior Designing Principles To Transform Your Home

—

To find the correct harmony and make everything work out in a room is what the designer wants to do and for that, the designer will keep some principle elements in their mind. These elements can also be understood and learned by you so that even you can apply them while planning out the design of your dream home. Thus, these elements that form the bases of understanding any design plans are

How to Decide the Right Space

This is the foundation of any interior design. You must be confident to make the best use of any space. Remember that any house can be transformed to incorporate all the major rooms in a big house. You do not need a big house to accommodate all the luxuries that we associate with it. The space available to you cannot always be changed; you may be able to knock down a few walls. In our modern-day apartments, there are many limitations. You may also face restrictions if you are living in a rented space.

This does not mean you have to forgo the freedom to make space look like your dream house. You also have to strike the right balance between the positive space and the negative space in your home. The positive space is the space where objects are kept, and the negative space is free or empty spaces. The correct balance between these two will help you from overcrowding the rooms and making it look clumsy and cluttered. This balance also depends upon the function of the room and also the number of room members. The perfect kitchen design must not be ignored to give a unique identity to the Interior of your room. While working on the space and finding its right balance, it is essential to keep the dimensions of the furniture to be placed in the mind. If you have a small space, there are plenty of foldable and multifunctional furniture available in the market at affordable rates.

Selection of Line

The typical shape of a room is cuboid with straight lines. Even most of the furniture in your room will be box-shaped having vertical, horizontal and diagonal lines that have to be placed in such a manner that it does not look out of place and guides the eye to give the room the desirable feel. Each line of the room has a specific function which most would not understand. Most of this knowledge is treated as common sense, but there is a proper scientific reason behind the way it works out to make the room look great.

Horizontal lines like the ones you will find on your tables, bed, extended bookshelves, etc. add a sense of durability and stability. It is also a very formal look, and overemphasis of it can make a space look monotonous. Vertical lines are used to create a room look spacious, and it gives a sense of freedom. Zigzag lines or diagonal lines are also used to capture the eyes of the people who will enter the room. You can find these lines on the stairs. The designer will choose one of these lines as the dominant feature according to the desire of the person. For whom they are planning about the space and try to strike a balance between the three.

Shape of the House and Rooms

While designing the room, you must keep in mind the shape of the room as well as objects that will be placed in the room. At no point in time should one object clash with another to make a jarring effect that will look unpleasant. Forms are mainly of two types that can be incorporated in the room, and they are- geometric and natural. An object with a geometric shape is generally human-made and made up of hard lines with square edges like a cabinet. In contrast, an object with the natural form will look more organic replicating things you can find in the natural world. The kind of any object placed in a room should be in proportion to the size of the room. The interior designer will take proper measurements before purchasing the furniture to decorate any place. You can also do this by yourself. There are plenty of magazines out there to help you make the correct decisions.

Thus, you can understand just buying expensive and fancy items to give your room to add pizzazz to your room is not enough. There are many things to consider before decorating a room. You would be surprised to find that many people are hiring interior designers to help them make the best use of their house. Proper knowledge of interior design is going to help us in the long run. There is a space crunch that many of us are facing nowadays; this does not mean that we should let go of the luxury of living in a big house.

