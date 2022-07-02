—

There is an increasing demand for suitable infertility treatment, mostly referred to as in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. Earlier, IVF treatment was limited to private hospitals and medical centers. But government hospitals are also offering the same to resolve infertility issues of couples who cannot afford expensive treatment but still desire to have their offspring.

We have developed a list of Government IVF Centers in Mumbai for the benefit of those searching for affordable IVF treatment –

1. D Y Patil Fertility Center

The D Y Patil Fertility Center is located in D Y Patil Hospital, Nerul, in Navi Mumbai. Dr. Hrishikesh Pai is a visiting consultant and is associated with the clinic’s establishment. Dr. Hrishikesh Pai is the pioneer of assisted reproduction technique – (ART) in India. Patients across Mumbai and India have been treated successfully at this center for their infertility issues.

Website address: https://www.dypatilivfcenter.com/

Address – D Y Patil Hospital, Ayyappa Rd, Dr D Y Patil Vidyanagar,

Sector 5, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400706

2. Nowrojee Wadia Maternity Hospital

The Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital is a tertiary care hospital specializing in affordable obstetric and gynecological services to women across all sections of society. There are 20 specialists with 305 beds, which caters to more than 10,000 inpatients and 100,000 outpatients yearly. It also houses a reproductive and infertility clinic that offers all the advanced medical treatments helping infertile couples to conceive and bear children. The services provided include in vitro fertilization (IVF), embryo and oocyte cryopreservation, assisted hatching, male infertility management, artificial reproductive technique, and so on.

Website: http://www.wadiahospitals.org/

Address: Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Acharya Donde Marg, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400 012

3. The King Edward Memorial Hospital

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the King Edward Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, also offers a wide range of gynecological and assisted reproductive treatments to all sections of society at affordable prices.

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology attends to nearly 20,000+ patients in the OPD while nearly 13,000+ inpatients and more than 5000 surgeries are performed annually.

Website: https://www.kem.edu/

Address: Acharya Donde Marg, Parel, Mumbai 400 012. India.

4. Sir J. J. Hospital

Sir J. J. Hospital has been one of the oldest serving hospitals in Mumbai for the past 175 years. It focuses on providing IVF treatment to the economically backward people of the society, considering that IVF treatment in private clinics is very expensive.

Sir J.J. Hospital works with an in-bed capacity of 2800+ beds; it caters to more than 1,20,000 outpatients and 80,000 inpatients annually. It endeavors to offer the best possible affordable treatment to people from all walks of life.

Website: https://ggmcjjh.com/

Address: JJ Group of Hospitals, J. J. Marg, Nagpada-Mumbai Central, Off Jejeebhoy Road, Mumbai – 400008.

It is necessary to offer affordable IVF treatment to the poor and economically backward population in the state and the country, especially when infertility is rising in society. To resolve the issue, Maharashtra has set up government IVF centers in Mumbai. It is keen to establish more centers across Maharashtra and make IVF treatment accessible to poor and economically backward infertile patients.

