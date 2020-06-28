Reincarnate With 7 Dazzling Fashion Trends From Jewish Celebrity

—

Jewish traditional outfits have inspired many designers and created some completely new trends all over the world. We have listed a few of those trends below:

1. Redesigned Vintage Stripe Cape

Wearing a striped cape inspired by the tallit on a shirt with a cape is a part of the famous Parisian street style. Tallit is a traditional shawl-like garment that Jewish men wear to prayers over or under a shirt. The fringes on the sides of the cape give it a unique street look that can be balanced by wearing a sleek hat.

2. Bejeweled Yarmulkes

Yarmulkes are a skull cap generally worn by Jewish men during occasions and prayers. Bejeweled yarmulkes can give any man a royal look. Nowadays yarmulkes are designed in many shapes, with materials added to them like gold plating and bows. It can be a great touch to a glamorous Middle Eastern outfit or if it doesn’t have gold touch but is shaped and glowing it can be worn as beautiful headwear.

3. Long Black Coat

Jewish men wear a black coat called a bekishe/bekeshe/beketche and it is a code of modesty originated by Rabbis as he believed wearing colorful clothing can bring resentment. They often wore a long black coat with a tie and a hat on the head with tefillin. So, the simple black coat can be made to look runway-ready by adding asymmetrical tops, wearing a layer of ties in between.

4. Kimono-Style Tops With Scarves

It is customary for married Jewish women to cover their hair. The scarf, which already looks stylish on its own, paired with an asymmetric kimono-style top would make any lady look beautiful. To give it a chic look, choosing silk material and proper prints and knotting or braiding the scarf and wearing bold make-up would be a killer combination.

5. Modest Trends

As a code of decency Jewish women do not show their shoulders, elbows, and knees. So there are stylists who have set a trend while maintaining modesty. It can be anything from wearing a long bright skirt or a gown with a hat, or going for fringes and layering, or maybe a monochrome look. There are a lot of options from asymmetric long, loose tops, or body-hugging tops with balloon pants.

6. Tzitzit Tassels

Tzitzit is a t-shirt with split sides, forming four corners with fringes. Tzizit’s unique cut gives it a charming spring vibe. Nowadays the tzitzit is being made using different cloth materials with different prints and styles. Stylists have also given the tzitzit a new appearance like a cape with golden and blue stripes on a white tzitzit. A tzitzit made of silk with embroidery work on the neck portion can make it look royal.

7. Shtreimel

A Shtreimel is a fur hat worn by Jewish men. The addition of the shtreimel on long cotton tops or satin coats or with fur or leather coats on long dresses gives the outfit a fashionable look.

Conclusion

If you want to include some of these Jewish-inspired styles in your wardrobe, you can always shop on the web Jewish products store.

—

