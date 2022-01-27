When You See These Signs, Contact A Plumber

—

One of the biggest mistakes you could make at home is to ignore minor plumbing problems. You might notice a slow drain, some low water pressure, or strange noises coming from the pipes. These are all very annoying but they do not warrant contacting a plumber , right? Wrong!

All of these are actually clear signs that something is wrong. If you do not fix the underlying problem in time, it will be a lot more difficult to fix in the future and the price tag will be a lot larger. You can easily stay ahead of everything that could go wrong by getting in touch with a plumber. The repairs will be affordable and you will definitely appreciate the fact that the problems are fixed.

Low Water Pressure

Terrible water pressure is something we never want to see inside our homes. But, the problem often seems to be minor. In reality, it can be caused by several different issues, like clogs, malfunctioning pressure valves, incorrectly sized pipes, and leaks. You want to get this solved fast because, in time, it can only cause some very serious problems. If the water pressure is low, you have to get in touch with a plumber.

Slow Draining Water

Usually clogged drains can easily be fixed by your plumber with the use of a drain snake or a plunger. But, when the drain is slow and simply does not clog, you have to get in touch with a professional. You might want to solve the problem yourself but if the clog is stubborn, in time, it causes a lot of damage. Whenever you are in doubt, you have to contact a plumber. This will help you to avoid having to deal with expensive, unintended repairs. Never underestimate how difficult it is to fix clogs.

Strange Noises

Is it common for you to hear that water runs through pipes at very odd times? Sometimes, do you hear some gurgling as the dishwasher is running or the toilet is flushing? Maybe there is a loud thud heard as the faucets are being turned off (this is known under the name water hammering ).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All of the questions mentioned in the previous paragraph are early warning signs problems are developing. The sink’s air chamber might be waterlogged or water pressure is too high. You might even have to replace water lines or valves leading to appliances. If you decide to hire a plumber, you can save quite a lot of time that would be necessary to identify and fix the real cause of the problem you have.

Strange Smells

Whenever you notice there are sulfur smells coming from the sink or there is sewage backing up right into the bathtub, you can be sure there are some serious problems with sewer pipes close to your house. If these are not checked, the sewer pipe can burst, which would lead to serious damage to the surrounding property, including the foundation of your home. Something like this cannot be fixed by you alone, regardless of what you think you know about plumbing. A certified, licensed plumber is needed.

Major Installations

There is nothing wrong with having a DIY mindset. You can definitely tackle some small projects. However, when you are faced with some major changes to your appliances or plumbing fixtures, it is very smart to look for a licensed plumber. Something that looks quite simple, like moving the sink or dishwasher to another location, can lead to very expensive repairs. The best thing you could do is to look for someone that knows a lot more than you and does this for a living.

—

T his content is brought to you by Andrew Simmons.

Shutterstock