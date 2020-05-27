Why You Should Wear Sunglasses in Winter

—

Sun rays are very strong, even during winter. This means that the ultraviolet rays are still present and that the chances of these UV rays causing damage to your eyes are as strong as they would be in the summer. Not even the cold winter weather can stop the UV rays from penetrating the surface of the earth.

In order to protect yourself from these harmful rays, ensure that you wear your prescription sunglasses or just ordinary glasses when outside no matter the season. Below are some reasons why you should wear them during the winter.

1. Reduce Sun Glare

Winter precipitation covers all surfaces with snow, ice and water which then reflect the sun rays causing glare and impaired vision. As a matter of fact, snow is known to reflect 85% of the sun’s UV rays straight into our eyes. This poses a danger to safety and health especially if you are driving, skiing or snowmobiling. There are several high quality polarized glasses that have the ability to significantly decrease the glares which in turn provides for a safe and comfortable vision.

2. Sunglasses Shields the Eyes from UV Rays

Exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UVR) has been associated with macular degeneration and cataract. Continuous exposure to UVR, damages cornea and may ultimately cause lens cataract. Although our eyes will eventually develop cataracts (effects of old age), this process is fastened by sun exposure.

The best sunglasses are the ones that can completely block the damaging UVC, UVB and UVA rays from reaching the eyes. Additionally, they also offer excellent protection to the subtle skin surrounding the eyes. This is useful in preventing premature aging and wrinkles that are usually caused by the ultraviolet rays. When the sun is reflected off the snow, the negative UV rays effect is doubled. In fact, this is actually the main reason why you should put on your shade during winter.

3. Sunglasses Shields the Eyes from Debris, Dust and Wind

Sunglasses offer an effective physical barrier against debris, dust and wind and also minimize evaporation of natural water which in turn helps to keep the eyes comfortable. Moreover, sunglasses play a significant role in keeping contact lenses moist and preventing windblown debris from causing a corneal abrasion.

Wrap-around, close-fitting style sunglasses are extremely effective in averting injuries from debris, dust and wind. There are some lenses that have unique hydrophobic coatings that help in repelling dust, lotion, fingerprints oils, water and dust to help keep the eyes safe and injury-free.

4. Sunglasses Enhance Vision Capabilities

Eyes need moderate amounts of light for long term health and good vision. Too much or too little lights will have a negative effect on the eyes which will in turn result in poor vision. Additionally, too much glare (such as the one generated when the sun hits the snow) not only decreases vision acuity but it also causes light-triggered retina ‘bleaching’.

5. Sunglasses Reduces Eye-strains and Headaches

The pupil is the part of the eye that regulates the amount of light that reaches the light-sensitive part of the eye known as retina which is located at the back of the eye. In environments with dim lights, the pupil dilates to allow for more light to penetrate whereas in bright environments, the pupil constricts preventing too much light reaching the retina.

In situations where there is too much light, the pupils cannot fully control the amount of light reaching the retina. This then makes you squint in an effort to further minimize the lights entering your eyes. Squinting together with relentless constriction of the pupil, results in eyestrain and headaches.

Sunglasses aid in minimizing the amount of light entering your eyes. Consequently, this brings comfort and decreases the painful effect of fatigue. Photochromic lenses (lenses that naturally darken when exposed to bright lights) are the best for reducing eye strain and for shielding the eyes from bright lights.

Conclusion

There are numerous benefits of wearing sunglasses during winter, key among them being prevention from harmful UV rays, reducing glares, eyestrains and protecting the eyes from debris, wind and dust. It also helps to improve vision and minimize the effects of light reflections.

