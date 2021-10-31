Get Daily Email
Home / Families / Caught in a Disaster [Video]

Caught in a Disaster [Video]

Watch this episode as the kids experience a tornado for the first time, and #armorall continues to save the day!

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

This time on the Henry Family Roadtrip, we are in Dallas! The kids are so excited to be exploring, and I am excited that we have @Armorall to make sure this RV rental stays intact! Watch this episode as the kids experience a tornado for the first time, and #armorall continues to save the day!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07
[Music]
00:11
hello hello hello look at me i’ve been
00:13
fresh i’ve been walking with my savior
00:15
yes i’m trying to do my best guess i’m
00:17
just a bag of bones trying to shake up
00:18
by the flesh when you see me never
00:20
stress when you see me see me see me you
00:22
say hello hello
00:24
[Music]
00:29
we finally reached our family’s house
00:31
this video was sponsored by armor all
00:33
these infecting wipes
00:34
uh yeah we’re about to clean this rv
00:36
they’ve been helping us and i’m just
00:38
starting to help so let’s get it
00:43
like most of us i’ve been cooped up in a
00:45
house for a year and so we had to get
00:47
out this road trip is so therapeutic and
00:50
important for us but we had to do it
00:52
safely i think i underestimated the
00:54
amount of work it was going to take to
00:55
keep this place clean but thankfully we
00:57
have these armor all disinfectant wipes
01:02
i never know i had this much flavor
01:05
i never know y’all had that much salt
01:08
[Music]
01:09
never knew no one could beat this guitar
01:12
but since i’m in the kitchen guess it’s
01:14
all my fault
01:16
but i don’t even know what it tastes
01:18
like i guess i should pour me a portion
01:20
and this is still full for your thoughts
01:22
i guess i’ll do it all for the
01:23
nourishment you could blow
01:38
just got finished cleaning the vehicle
01:40
here
01:41
uh make sure after you use your armor or
01:42
disinfectant wipes you
01:45
disregard discard it into the trash
01:48
receptacle
01:49
um
01:50
and don’t forget that armored
01:51
disaffected watch is 99 of germs in
01:54
bacteria which also includes sar
01:57
cov2 which causes kobit 19 so uh yeah
02:02
unfortunately in dallas the weather
02:04
shifts just like that
02:06
and uh it looks like it’s about to rain
02:08
something crazy
02:09
so i’m gonna get out of dodge and uh
02:12
head in the house you guys gotta check
02:14
this out
02:18
right just keep looking out there
02:20
you’ll see it after you see lightning
02:22
we’re going in the house okay
02:25
look look that way let’s keep looking
02:29
that way
02:47
okay
02:59
it’s like right here
03:16
where are we
03:30
it looks like it’s about the touchdown
03:31
right here oh yeah you yeah you were
03:34
right also a little bit hey
03:36
look it stops
03:38
before it stops raining you see all the
03:40
wind it does that and then it’s oh wow
03:41
look at this man look at that look at
03:43
that come on that
03:46
i’ve never seen that before no this is a
03:48
tornado i’ve never seen that
03:50
now you guys have never heard this
03:51
before but you’re about to hear me
03:55
scared and i just want to warn you for
03:57
the next four and a half minutes you’re
03:58
going to hear me panic
04:00
you’re gonna see me anxious and you
04:02
might see me a little bit confused and
04:04
that’s because when i think of tornadoes
04:06
i think of this
04:11
or this
04:15
and i’ve never seen the beginning of a
04:17
tornado
04:18
but this looks like the beginning of a
04:20
tornado i’ve never seen that before
04:22
event
04:24
we need to figure out what we’re gonna
04:25
do yes
04:27
it’s like a tornado
04:29
did you put the antenna down no i didn’t
04:31
put the antenna down
04:33
i don’t know about that
04:34
come on help me
04:44
i gotta put a slide in
04:46
the rv
05:01
what the heck why isn’t this thing
05:03
working
05:05
the power out again
05:12
[Music]
05:15
oh my gosh this thing won’t
05:17
it won’t go in
05:36
can you retract it because the key is in
05:38
the ignition no i got the keys right
05:40
here
05:42
[Applause]
05:48
then we’re good but you see it’s
05:50
circling in both sides
05:53
look at that
05:56
hey you see how everything else is clear
05:58
like the whole rest of the sky is clear
06:00
is it circling
06:02
yes
06:04
it should be one
06:20
dang it
06:22
there we go
06:23
house power’s on
06:28
the wind is just
06:30
nuts right now
06:31
look at how fast these clouds are moving
06:35
is it closing
06:38
all right it’s raining now that should
06:39
be a good sign
06:40
all right i guess
06:42
that means we’re away from i don’t know
06:44
i know the hell i’m talking about
06:48
look at you getting sour patch kids i
06:50
need entertainment food
06:53
i’m gonna have to get inside
06:56
my dog on the hair i told you we should
06:57
have brought an umbrella
06:59
babe we ain’t going nowhere on this
07:03
[Applause]
07:10
[Applause]
07:17
deangelo got his hands on his hips like
07:19
he’s so my grandma
07:23
hey
07:25
look he’s not talking about
07:43
let you know he said they’re waiting for
07:44
the finals i can’t predict the tornado
07:46
really
07:48
you can’t believe it
07:49
it’s kind of cold in here now crazy can
07:51
it go
07:52
can i go out
07:54
of the storm
07:56
look
07:58
[Applause]
08:07
i just want you to understand what’s
08:08
happening here that right there is a
08:10
trampoline and that’s not a trampoline
08:12
from jazzercise
08:14
that’s a costco trampoline
08:16
i’m about to lose it
08:23
come back
08:32
i’m sure some of you out there who
08:33
experience tornadoes on a more
08:35
consistent basis
08:37
probably think that i was overreacting
08:39
but i assure you these clouds in real
08:42
life were scary
08:43
but the clouds didn’t amount to much
08:46
it rained the wind was high but
08:48
ultimately the next day we were able to
08:51
come outside and enjoy the best that
08:53
dallas had to offer and if it all comes
08:55
tumbling down right now we got yours
08:57
yeah i’m froggalicious had to leave my
08:59
mama’s house and do my father business
09:02
you can’t take me out to london i’ll
09:03
burn all the bridges me and master
09:05
watching i’m over here right
09:18
[Music]
09:35
timbers howard on anything i hustle and
09:37
flow you know i only talk about the
09:39
things that i know
09:40
joy
09:42
black girl black boy
09:45
yeah we got joy
09:48
and if it all comes tumbling down right
09:50
now we got joy
09:53
black girl black boy
09:56
yeah we keep joy
09:59
and if it all comes tumbling down right
10:01
now we got
10:21
was that fun
10:23
this storm has finally passed us
10:27
wasn’t the storm pretty crazy
10:29
uh oh it blew off it blew away a
10:32
trampoline over to
10:34
the neighbor’s house
10:38
what did you think about the storm right
10:41
it was cool
10:43
ryan was trying to go outside and play
10:45
in the rain
10:47
[Music]
10:50
i remember being a kid and being able to
10:52
hang around my big cousins and that was
10:54
some of the best times of my childhood
10:57
so i want to thank the simmons boys for
11:00
giving our children a true big cousin
11:02
experience thank you guys so much for
11:04
watching patek it wait
11:06
you got to see what’s coming next
11:08
stop kicking him i told you that
11:11
grace and peace every species i’ve been
11:13
on the quest and i’ve been trying to
11:15
write my wrongs until ain’t none of them
11:16
left there’s nothing new that’s under
11:18
the sun and some of them seen a mess so
11:20
when you see the son of a gun this
11:21
really don’t need distress

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

