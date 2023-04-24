Man Hacks, Part 8

For The Love Of Self

There’s a fitness option that’s older than recorded time.

It’s free and readily available.

There’s no special equipment needed.

No membership required.

No time limits and nothing to plug in, ever.

It’s walking. Simply walking.

As part of my new fitness regimen with Coach Eli of Embody, walking is a key component of the training. And sure, walking is nothing new, it’s part of our daily lives; however, when we integrate it into more areas of our lives, and make time for it exclusively, the benefits are phenomenal.

Here’s a few I’ve noticed in the 5-6 weeks that I’ve increased my daily step count:

1. Overall physical wellness: The body, of course, is the first beneficiary of walking. Mobility, posture, breathing, muscle tone, and endurance all improve.

2. Mental health: Walking for me has become like a mobile therapy session. My ruminations decrease when I’m moving. On a walk, I’m often able to arrive at a resolution to whatever is on my mind.

3. Proximity to nature: Look, I love that you’re getting on a treadmill or stationary bike in the gym and watching your phone, but please, for the love of self, get outdoors. Breathe the air. Feel the sun. Listen to the birds, or traffic, or whatever. Being outdoors, for me, is the best part of walking.

4. It’s not running: Former triathlete and marathoner here. I used to love running. Used to. Running is not for me anymore. My body can do it, but it doesn’t want to do it. My body wants to work, and so I push myself when I walk. I wear weights or a rucksack, or I walk at a pace just before running. It still provides all the cardiovascular benefits of any other activity.

5. Did I mention it’s free?

6. And you can technically (and probably should) be doing it barefoot.

So, get up, get out, and walk. Our bodies were made for it.

Photo by Tegan Mierle on Unsplash