1 Reason So Many People Never Get What They Desire in Life

So many people never get what they desire in life because they never declare what they desire.

I know that might sound crazy.

And you might be saying right now, “But I KNOW what I want.”

But how clear are you really?

How detailed?

How specific?

And have you tapped it into your manifestation field?

It’s not enough to just say, “ I want to be financially freer.”

“I want to live a life of total abundance.”

“I want to feel good.”

“I want to get married.”

“I want to be healthy.”

Etc. Etc.

WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

God/Universe is trying to give you what you want. However, if you are not clear, detailed and specific about it, then God/Universe does not know what to give you.

As humans, children of God, made in Gods image we are born manifesters.

Manifesting is our natural state of being and ability.

What you need to know is that we as humans are such powerful creatures when it comes to visioning. Beautiful things happen when we start birthing and creating, connecting to our vision.

We become an energy match with this vision when we see it and feel it so deeply.

Its those moments when you are so deep in the thought and feeling of it that you cannot find the difference between the reality of what is happening around you right now and what you are thinking and feeling.

You start living in this vision.

Your walking, talking and acting from this vision point.

As though it just is.

Through this process, the vision starts to pull forward into your now, into your reality.

From this place you may hear from the people around you,

“Your being silly, that’s not happening. It’s not real. You are so far from that. Your just being a dreamer.”

But when you are really connected to this vision, these statements don’t rattle you. They don’t shift you, because you are so connected to this vision.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You are in an energy, at your core of knowing that its already done. That its just so.

Why?

Because you are choosing it over and over again, until one day you wake up and you open your eyes and you look around and you say, “Oh, this vision, I created it.”

“I manifested this. I saw it. I felt it. Every single detail.”

And that’s HOW it works!

So, this is your opportunity to deep dive and get clear.

Right now, I want you to truly notice, I mean be authentically real with yourself about how you are manifesting what you do not want by doing this very process daily.

So often, I hear from people that they are focused on what they want and that they are doing the meditations, the journalling, the vision work, but that its just not working for them.

I want you to hear me now, YOU are manifesting all the chaos, the trouble, the challenges, the setbacks.

YES, YOU ARE!!

You are a brilliant manifester.

And you must become responsible for the things that are showing up that you don’t want as well as the things that you do want.

And be grateful for everything. Its only revealing to you how powerful you are.

Understand, that you have the ability to shift your perspective.

To change your focus. Your thoughts and feelings.

About anything and everything.

Your personality and life story are not set in stone, they are pliable.

If you were to call in your BIG PICTURE vision, what would be going on?

Go through every area of your life.

Your health, your money, relationships, spirituality and even your contribution to this world.

Look at all the elements of your life.

As you look at this, notice any thought or feeling that is saying,

“That’s too big.”

“I don’t know how.”

“Thats too hard.”

Notice these thoughts and feeling and say, “Thank you mind.” Then turn back to your vision and go there.

Ask yourself what does my soul truly desire?

What does my heart really want for?

You’ve got to give yourself permission to dream again.

And stop nightmaring about your life.

Our human minds are designed to try and save us.

To create security and safety.

Always on the lookout for possible danger, so much so that we make danger where there is nothing of the sort.

That’s what keeps us in a state of recurring chaos, and struggle.

But you have a choice!

Declare it now.

DROP in the comments what you are declaring RIGHT NOW! for your ideal life.

What are you committed to manifest?

Remember to proclaim it as though it is already done.

This is KEY to the process.

“I am so happy and grateful that I have…”

And as always know that you are worthy.

Loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

Feeling inspired by the powerful message in this article? Ready to take the next step in manifesting your dreams with clarity and intention? If so, I’m here to support you every step of the way.

If you’re finding yourself resonating with the idea that so many people never get what they desire because they never declare what they truly want, then it’s time to shift that pattern in your life. It’s not enough to simply have a vague idea of what you want; you need to get crystal clear, detailed, and specific about your desires.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to navigate this journey alone. If you’re feeling called to dive deeper into the manifestation process and uncover the power of your own creation, I invite you to reach out for a free activation call with me. During this call, we’ll explore your desires, uncover any limiting beliefs or blocks that may be holding you back, and create a roadmap for manifesting your ideal life.

Plus, as a special bonus, I’ll provide you with additional guidance and support to help you make the most of your manifestation journey. Whether you’re struggling to clarify your vision, overcome challenges, or simply need a bit of encouragement along the way, I’m here to help.

So, if you’re ready to step into your power, declare your desires, and manifest the life of your dreams, don’t wait any longer. Reach out now to schedule your free activation call and let’s start creating the life you truly deserve.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Drop a comment below or send me a message to book your call today. Your journey to manifestation begins now.

#manifestingdreams #lawofattraction #lawofattractioncoach #abundancemindset #gratitude #manifesting

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)