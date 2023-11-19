15 Things That Could Turn You Into a ‘Women Repeller’

By Martha A. Lavallie

In the vast, intricate world of social interactions, certain behaviors are unattractive, often labeled as “women repellers.” But what exactly falls under this category?

Let’s look into the heart of the matter, dissecting behaviors and traits often deemed repellent. Here’s a list of what we’ve gathered:

1. Desperation Is a Silent Alarm

“Desperation, I’ve had desperate friends, and women can smell it a mile away.”

Desperation isn’t just a mood; it’s an aura surrounding you. Women tend to have a sixth sense for detecting desperation; more often than not, it’s a major turn-off. It’s like a silent alarm that only they can hear, which screams a lack of confidence.

2. Hygiene Matters, Seriously

“Valid for both personal hygiene as well as living space.”

This can’t be stressed enough: bad hygiene is an instant romance killer. It’s fundamental, yet so many individuals get it wrong. Remember, cleanliness is next to godliness, and it’s also next to attractiveness.

3. The Misguided “Alpha Male” Syndrome

“I work with a guy who constantly cries and complains. And then tells me (a woman) I just wouldn’t understand …because he’s an Alpha Male.”

Proclaiming oneself as an “alpha male” is often a misguided attempt to assert dominance. Unfortunately, it’s more likely to claim a ticket to loneliness. Confidence is sexy, but unwarranted arrogance? Not so much.

4. The Overbearing Mother’s Boy

"A mummy's boy – can't do much without his mummy, and she's involved in everything."

Independence is key in any adult relationship. A partner overly attached to his mother can signal an inability to make decisions independently. Women generally appreciate men who handle things, not those who need handling.

5. Emotional Immaturity

“Emotional immaturity”

Emotional intelligence is crucial in a healthy relationship. A lack thereof, often seen as emotional immaturity, is a critical women repeller. It’s all about understanding, expressing, and managing emotions constructively.

6. The Perpetual Pity Party

“Feeling sorry for yourself all the time.” “They are what I call ‘psychic vampires’ because they just drain the life out of you, emotionally and mentally, after a while.”

Constantly feeling sorry for oneself is not just a mood dampener; it’s a romance dampener. Being resilient and optimistic is important; everyone has battles, but seeing someone handling theirs with grace is attractive.

7. Blame-Shifting

“Blaming others for your problems.”

Taking responsibility for one’s actions is a sign of maturity. Consistently blaming others for personal failures, however, is not. It’s a red flag that screams avoidance of personal growth and accountability.

8. Excessive Self-Deprecation

“Being always negative and constantly in a bad mood is a big turn-off for everyone, just men tend to turn a blind eye to it.”

A little self-deprecation can be humorous and relatable, but overdoing it is a sign of deep-seated insecurities. It’s like a broadcast that you don’t believe in yourself, so why should anyone else?

9. The Unsolicited Monologue

“Monologuing. Treating women (who aren’t your therapist) like your therapist.”

Conversation is a two-way street. Treating every interaction as an opportunity to monologue or offload personal problems is exhausting for the listener. It’s about mutual exchange, not a free therapy session.

10. Traditional Role Enforcement

“Being unwilling to cook, clean, do laundry, etc because they are ‘what women are supposed to do.’”

Insisting on traditional gender roles, especially in domestic settings, is a significant turn-off. Modern partnerships thrive on flexibility and mutual respect, not outdated notions of “women’s work.”

11. Disregarding Her Choice to be Child-Free

“The child-free part is super important as well. I told my bf I want to get sterilized when we get money, and he said he’d be happy to be the only one working for a few months for me to recover.”

Respect for personal choices is paramount. Trying to change a woman’s mind about not wanting children shows a lack of respect for her decisions and body autonomy.

12. The Overbearing Flirt

“Being sleazy/thirsty, like the men you see comment on every provocative Instagram photo. Lol, no woman wants a man that’ll flirt with everyone.”

Excessive and overt flirtation, especially online, can signal a lack of commitment and respect. Women value exclusivity and sincerity, not a partner who flirts with everyone.

13. Love Bombing

“It’s showing a lot of affection then pulling away. Manipulative people do it to form a bond and possibly codependency with their partner. Making them stay, hoping that loving person comes back. They still do enough kind gestures to keep them on the hook but are largely just using their victim.”

Overwhelming someone with attention and affection right from the start can be a red flag. It’s often seen as manipulative and insincere, suggesting potential emotional instability.

14. Underestimating Her Intelligence

“Mocking our intelligence. Once watched V for Vendetta on a first date, and he kept explaining it to me because ‘it’s really complicated.’”

Condescension or explaining things unsolicitedly is patronizing. It’s important to recognize and respect a partner’s intellect and not assume they need unsolicited explanations.

15. Lack of Ambition

"Lack of discipline/direction/motivation/work ethic."

A lack of ambition or clear goals can be unattractive. It’s not about having a high-flying career or being wealthy but showing passion, drive, and direction in life counts. Aimlessness can suggest a lack of depth or commitment to growth.

Principles That Resonate with Women

While it’s beneficial to recognize what repels women, it’s equally enlightening to understand what attracts them. Attraction is a complex interplay of physical, emotional, and intellectual components, and it’s often the subtleties that make a significant difference.

Here, we pivot from the repellents, highlighting behaviors and mindsets that draw women closer.

1. Authenticity is Irresistible

Women are drawn to men who present themselves authentically. The facade of pretending to be someone else, using rehearsed lines, or overexerting oneself to impress is transparent and often counterproductive.

Authenticity resonates with sincerity, forming the bedrock of trust and attraction.

2. Confidence, Not Arrogance

Confidence is magnetic, a quality that speaks volumes through actions, not just words. It’s a delicate balance, though; confidence doesn’t mean arrogance. It’s about being comfortable in your skin and acknowledging your worth without devaluing others.

3. Intellectual Respect

Treating women as intellectual equals is crucial. Patronizing behavior or underestimating a woman’s intelligence is a surefire attraction killer.

Respect her intellect and engage in meaningful conversations; it’s a two-way street.

4. Honest Intentions

Honesty forms the foundation of any strong relationship. It’s not just about truth in conversation but also transparency in intentions. Clarity is paramount, whether a desire for a deep or casual relationship. When expressing romantic or sexual desires, it’s important to be forthright but respectful.

Coercion or deceit has no place in healthy interactions.

5. Independence Is Attractive

Neediness or desperation is palpable and unappealing. Maintaining a sense of individuality, pursuing personal interests, and not seeking validation is vital, which speaks to emotional independence and maturity.

6. Self-Investment Pays Off

Attraction extends beyond surface-level interactions; it’s also about who you are as a person. Investing in personal growth, hobbies, and well-being indicates self-respect and ambition, inherently attractive qualities.

One fosters deeper, meaningful connections by shunning behaviors that repel women and embracing those that resonate with them. It’s about mutual understanding and shared growth, transcending superficial allure to cultivate a genuine bond.

Remember, attraction is less about perfecting an image and more about nurturing these foundational qualities inherently appealing in any relationship.



