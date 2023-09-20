Communication Is Key

What’s your story? Do you even know the best way to tell it? Let’s engage in the lively art of storytelling with Mark Simon. He is “the Godfather of Storyboarding” and he has written thirteen books and been involved in thousands of very popular films and television shows. Mark Simon has worked in the entertainment industry for 30 years and has been a professional artist for over 40 years. He knows how to communicate. Tune in and you will too.

Guest Bio:

Mark Simon is based in Atlanta. He has worked in the film and TV business for over 35 years, having worked on over 6,000 productions, ranging from feature films to television series, live-action, animation, commercials and more. Mark has been a story artist on Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, Dexter, Black Lightning, Dynasty, Woody Woodpecker, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and others. He’s known as the Godfather of Storyboarding, having written the bible of the industry, Storyboards: Motion In Art, helped develop the leading storyboard software, Storyboard Pro and produces the storyboarding courses on LinkedIn Learning.

Guest Contact Info:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/markasimon/ (Mark’s only social media)

http://www.Storyboards-East.com (Mark’s storyboard company)

http://www.MarkSimonBooks.com (books)

