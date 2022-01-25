2 Seductive Traits of the Natural Charmer

True charm doesn’t stem from something you have or do but from your whole being.

You have to be it! You cannot just act charmingly, wear expensive clothes, or build an aesthetic physique and expect to become attractive.

Because, in fact, there are many normal people, who without having any of the above, possess that irresistible vibe and radiate an unprecedented lust. Their spell doesn’t derive from their external beauty, but from somewhere way beyond that.

And definitely, their effect on us is way more powerful.

Both the things they say and the way they are saying them are more compelling. Their eyes are burning fire and as for, their smile, it ravishes us innocently. Even if you don’t want to look at them, it’s impossible. You gravitate toward them.

This means to be a real charmer.

And if you try to copy them, you can’t. You just can’t fake it, because deep down you are a completely different person. You need to work on your own self.

So, what’re their irresistible traits that you too, can consciously cultivate?

Their Irresistible Mind is a Secret Power

No! Intelligence isn’t one of them.

Having a witty mind goes way beyond any cleverness. When we speak about an appealing mind, we mean, one with confidence and imagination.

Attractiveness is highly connected with self-esteem. Nobody who’s unconfident can ever become charming. There’s no way they could feel within the “ the ravishing aura” and then radiate it to others. A true charmer believes in themselves so intensely that even their subtlest look reveals their powerful and lusting identity.

Likewise, a real charmer has immense imagination.

How irresistible is a person whose words and actions can make you go live an adventure, either by their thought-provoking implications or by their “dangerous” and out-of-the-norm behaviors?

Their life is a mystery and draws people’s innate curiosity to explore.

How to Cultivate The Mind Of a True Charmer

In terms of creating a ravishing imagination:

Read, think, and live things that nobody does, and then let your life become a reflection of your unique experiences.

2. In terms of molding alluring confidence:

Experience an erotism with your essence

Allow yourself to feel ridiculously charming despite how narcissistic this might sound

Think hyperbolically enchanting about your presence.

And, yet, if it comes to you authentically feel free to act arrogant and audacious sometimes.

Charming people, don’t play it safe, either on their thoughts or their actions.

The Deepest and Most Charming Aspect of You

It’s your Soul!

No, I don’t mean being romantic and cute. This’s overly discussed and usually, advice around that topic is pointless.

Having a beautiful soul means two things. Your presence and your vulnerability: The most charming people are the more authentic ones, who hide nothing, reveal their deepest feelings, and emit them intensely.

A real and genuine person is anchored to every instant, each of his gazes is very pervasive, and all of his moves very still. Being present in the moment, and not somewhere else is very compelling for the other person, as it creates a feeling of strong tension, that literally stirs up them up.

You penetrate them with deep energy as they feel your most firm presence.

On the other side, a charmer’s soul is a vulnerable one. The person who’s willing to become truly honest and open his heart possesses a sign of unprecedented courage. Their whole soul is mirrored in their eyes in the purest way.

Don’t underestimate the power of your eyes.

How to Cultivate a Witcher’s Heart

The simplest way is to become truly yourself. But, in fact, this’s very hard. Because becoming your purest you, demands deep inner-work, confronting unknown suppressed sides of yourself and revealing them to others.

Only once you process that, you can become truly grounded in yourself and your eyes start transmitting that profound charm that makes everybody attracted.

On becoming present to gravitate others:

As David Deida refers to it, in one of his books “Live with an open heart, even if it hurts”, meaning surrendering each of your feelings that pop up in your body. Live with your heart, not with your mind.

Conscious anchoring yourself to reality each time you are thinking non-sense. Live in the now, there’s only what exists.

On becoming vulnerable to make people connect with you:

Practice consciously opening up for your deepest fears, dreams and show people your emotions. In case of flirting, reveal your intentions without any constraint and communicate them fully authentic.

Express to the world with your uniqueness. Your charm is a holistic result of your attitude to the whole world.

Conclusion

If you want to become truly attractive, you need to surpass the limits of conventional beauty and transcend beyond the superficial.

Charming people are, charmers with life itself: they live intensely, they feel strongly, they passionately imagine.

And also, their hearts are pure, or at least they have the courage to reveal their darkest aspects and still be okay with it. They gratefully experience each moment and share it with others.

If you want to become attractive, remember! Quick tips aren’t your solution. It’s working on the unique philosophy of life, and molding a profound identity.

And then, let the innate charmer you have within you emerge on his own!

PS: Remember, you only do this for yourself, you become charming for yourself not to be liked for others..

—

