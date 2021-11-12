Our Social Interest Groups Bring Together People Like You, Talk About Important Issues and Oh, Change the World.

(Updated 2021 November)
Join our Social Interest Groups
You already know we are The conversation no one else is having®. Well, that conversation has been getting better and deeper and even more connected to actual social change. We have been rolling out “Social Interest Groups”—groups of people who are coming together to discuss specific areas of interest. Each group has a weekly phone call and then stay in touch during the week Premium Member Facebook community and our Facebook Groups. Each group will create content, interface with other groups working in the area, and forge a path to actual social change.
The groups will hold a weekly phone conference call for one hour every week, so you can talk to other members of the community and share ideas. Then, in between calls, an email thread will connect the community and allow further ways of communicating with the other members throughout the week.
All groups can be joined any time. New callers welcome!
Mondays
Sex, Love, Etc.
Every Monday 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific
Led by Katt Starr
Sex, Love, and Relationships—like so many other things—-are changing in the 21st Century. We’ll talk about that change, laugh together, share insights and stories with a group that feels as if it is sitting around a living room together. The group will be open to persons of any sexual orientation, age, gender identity, and relationship status.
Everyone has questions about love, sex, and relationships—and everyone has stories and insights to share. What are the modern dating norms and why do I keep feeling like I’m screwing it up? Is sex what it used to be? How will I know “the one” when I meet them? Heck, how do I meet anyone, “the one,” or not? What makes a great long-term relationship and how do you keep the spark and excitement going? What if I don’t know what kind of relationship I want? What is this thing called polyamory anyway and how is it different from an open relationship? What should I know about dating while bi, or trans, or interracial dating or anything outside the so-called norms of today? And what stereotypes should we work to get rid of?
Tuesdays
#StopRacism
Tuesdays at 8 pm Eastern Time / 5 pm Pacific
Led by Ashok Selvam
This group—#StopRacism—will identify some of the ways in which racism manifests itself in our institutions and our communities, and how this is reinforced, both economically and culturally. We’ll then talk about how to remove that reinforcement and support, in order to make racism, in a word, “unprofitable.”
You will meet other people who care about racism and together learn a common language. You’ll hear stories and history. You’ll form a community of activists that can create change. And you’ll learn how to mobilize other activists and become a leader in the conversation yourself.
Wednesdays
GMP Playlist
Wednesdays at 8 pm Eastern Time / 5 pm Pacific
Led by Amanda Vining
The GMP Playlist Social Interest Group is pulled straight from the headlines of The Good Men Project. Past calls have focused on multi-part series on language, how technology affects our lives and mental health and wellness. Get emails about the topics below.
Thursdays
Climate Change by the Elements
Thursdays 5 pm Eastern Time / 8 pm Pacific
Climate Change by the Elements. We break it down for you: AIR, WATER, EARTH and FIRE
This group will discuss not only how men relate to nature but also important environmental issues of our time and how we as a community can take action to solve them. From climate change, deforestation, and species loss, to rising sea levels, and ocean acidification, people all over the world are feeling the impacts of environmental destruction. Indigenous rights are being ignored while their land is being exploited for fossil fuel extraction More and more oil pipelines are spilling polluting our waterways. Marginalized communities are bearing the brunt of industrial toxic pollution. The list of environmental atrocities seem to be getting longer. This isn’t just a fight to save the environment, it’s a fight for justice. A fight for humanity.
Fridays
Call With The Publisher
Fridays at 3 pm Eastern Time/12 pm Pacific
OPEN TO ALL PREMIUM MEMBERS AND WRITERS/CONTRIBUTORS/COLUMNISTS.
