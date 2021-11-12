Our Social Interest Groups Bring Together People Like You, Talk About Important Issues and Oh, Change the World.

(Updated 2021 November)

—

You already know we are The conversation no one else is having®. Well, that conversation has been getting better and deeper and even more connected to actual social change. We have been rolling out “Social Interest Groups”—groups of people who are coming together to discuss specific areas of interest. Each group has a weekly phone call and then stay in touch during the week Premium Member Facebook community and our Facebook Groups. Each group will create content, interface with other groups working in the area, and forge a path to actual social change.

The groups will hold a weekly phone conference call for one hour every week, so you can talk to other members of the community and share ideas. Then, in between calls, an email thread will connect the community and allow further ways of communicating with the other members throughout the week.

Sex, Love, Etc.

Every Monday 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific

Led by Katt Starr

Sex, Love, and Relationships—like so many other things—-are changing in the 21st Century. We’ll talk about that change, laugh together, share insights and stories with a group that feels as if it is sitting around a living room together. The group will be open to persons of any sexual orientation, age, gender identity, and relationship status.

Everyone has questions about love, sex, and relationships—and everyone has stories and insights to share. What are the modern dating norms and why do I keep feeling like I’m screwing it up? Is sex what it used to be? How will I know “the one” when I meet them? Heck, how do I meet anyone, “the one,” or not? What makes a great long-term relationship and how do you keep the spark and excitement going? What if I don’t know what kind of relationship I want? What is this thing called polyamory anyway and how is it different from an open relationship? What should I know about dating while bi, or trans, or interracial dating or anything outside the so-called norms of today? And what stereotypes should we work to get rid of?

RSVP to join Sex, Love, Etc. calls

Try any one call for free! Then calls are for Platinum or Gold Premium Members only. Not a member? Join here.