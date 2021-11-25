The Rise of the Data World

Recently, I spent a lot of time taking the bus to and from work. I really enjoy the bus actually. It is a great reminder that we are all working our butts off in a busy, hectic world to do something good. At least, I hope people get out of bed in the morning hoping to do good work.

One thing I have noticed taking metro transit is the number of people who mindlessly consume data on a daily basis. Holy!

The other day I was reading a book on the bus, when I looked up and saw EVERYONE in my viewing distance on a cell phone, thumbs scrolling like it was a thumb war with their phones.

This is when it hit me. If people continue consuming data the way they consume data, data will become the single strongest commodity in 2019. Not phones themselves, not even the internet. DATA!

Think about it, people are busier than ever and everyone has a data plan. They are traveling to and from work daily consuming data in droves. We are almost culturally wired now to be immersed in our phones.

This is why I am suggesting that in data will be the single strongest commodity in North America.

If I am business I am using data to drive consumer spending.

If I am a parent, I am using data to monitor my child at school, do my banking and check in on my pets…Not to mention the security monitoring of the house when I am away from home.

If I am an investor, I am investing in internet companies that are mobile first, desktop second.

If I am in government, I am trying to figure out how our government can mine more information from data to understanding my people, their needs and their desires. If I know this, it drives votes in my favor!

Don’t believe me? That’s fine. But take a look at your own data plan. The average person in North America right now uses about 7GB of data on a mobile data plan.

Still don’t believe me? Take a look at this survey from Andriod Police:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Data consumption in North America has remained pretty stable with a bit of a rise each year over the past few years, but I believe we are on the cusp of entering into a new era of data. The internet has grown from a child to a teenager and that teenager is now pregnant with a child named data which is only entering its third trimester. We’d best be ready for what this new child is going to bring with it in the new year.

***

I wish for you to ‘go deep’ in your own life. For additional strategies on how to become more confident, organized, productive, and successful in your life and vocation, I encourage you to pick up my latest book on Amazon: Thought Leadership. →

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***