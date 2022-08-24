Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 3 Ways To Do What Matters Today

3 Ways To Do What Matters Today

"Time is a burden when you do what doesn’t matter."

by Leave a Comment

 

Everyone wants to do what matters but we’re afraid to define it. After all, when you define what matters it’s unsurprising. Think love, relationships, satisfaction, health, and making a difference (mission).

Suppose you want to save the planet. That seems dramatic, right? But fulfilling a great mission distills into unimpressive daily behaviors.

Occasionally you do something sensational, but daily actions are unspectacular, even when you’re saving the planet.

Do what matters – Why you care:

Time is a burden when you do what doesn’t matter.

  • Unfocused talent is misspent.
  • Distraction dilutes life.
  • Busyness obscures significance.
  • Boredom.

 

How to do what matters today:

You don’t find purpose at work. You give purpose to work.

#1. Clarify your mission.

Mission infuses mundane behaviors with meaning.

You do what matters today when actions reflect mission. Create and focus on mission.

Long-term goals that express mission establish direction and define success. Short-term goals impact daily behaviors.

#2. Use the Eisenhour Matrix:

“What is important is seldom urgent and what is urgent is seldom important.” (Attributed to Dwight Eisenhower)

Divide tasks into four categories.

  1. Urgent and important (tasks that express mission with deadlines or consequences).
  2. Important, but not urgent (tasks that contribute to long-term success – schedule for later).
  3. Urgent, but not important (tasks to delegate).
  4. Neither urgent nor important (tasks to eliminate).

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Being busy is a form of laziness – lazy thinking and indiscriminate action.” Tim Ferriss

Things that feel urgent are seldom important:

  1. Responding immediately to most emails.
  2. Immediately answering most phone calls.
  3. Addressing most interruptions immediately.

 

#3. Choose effectiveness:

Doing the right thing poorly is better than doing the wrong thing efficiently.

Choose effective over efficient. Work on efficiency only after you are effective.

Tips:

  1. Embrace a ‘you can’t have it all’ approach.
  2. Always clarify the win before you act.

 

How can leaders do what matters today?

This post was previously published on Leadershipfreak.blog and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x