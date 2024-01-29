3 Ways to Stop Obsessing Over Someone in Early Dating

.

Overinvesting Too Quickly

What’s the Loyalty you want to feel? What’s the level of Peace you want to feel with this person? How seen do you want to know that you are? When you think about all of that, it suddenly starts to feel ludicrous how excited we get about someone in week two.

Avoiding the Rush

I asked people recently on Instagram about the mistakes or patterns they keep making in their love life. One person mentioned wanting to work on taking things more slowly to avoid investing in people before they’ve proven they deserve it. This tendency to rush is common; I’ve been guilty of it, and you probably have too.

Rushing forward with excitement can send the wrong message. It suggests that someone doesn’t need to provide value or invest in us to receive all of our value. It’s a false representation of the person’s greatness, as we likely don’t know them well yet. Moreover, speeding up and investing more doesn’t guarantee that someone will like us more.

How to Slow Down

Slowing down is easier when we have plenty of options. In the absence of options, it becomes challenging. Connecting to other aspects of our lives that bring joy, worthiness, and satisfaction can help. By being fulfilled in various areas, we’re less likely to treat a new romantic interest as a rare treasure that must be seized immediately.

Having a clear vision of the kind of relationship that will make us happy is crucial. Rather than fixating on the early stages of dating, focus on the long-term. Consider the loyalty, peace, and teamwork you want in a relationship. This perspective helps in evaluating whether the person aligns with your vision.

Believing that something better will come along requires genuine confidence. This confidence comes from an abundance in other areas of life, a strong sense of self-worth, and a belief in the opportunities ahead. It’s the hardest of the three but essential for maintaining standards and not settling for something that doesn’t align with our long-term goals.

