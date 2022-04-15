Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 3 Ways Visualization Can Be An Essential Life Tool

3 Ways Visualization Can Be An Essential Life Tool

This technique can make a profound difference right away

by Leave a Comment

 

Visualization, or the act of forming images in one’s mind, is an effective strategy for improving your mental health. This article will discuss a few of the most notable ways that visualization can help change your life for the better and why you should consider practicing it.

It Can Help Calm You

Visualization and guided imagery, especially in the context of meditation, can produce a calming effect on your mind and body.

For example, by imagining something that you find peaceful, such as a location, you can elicit a relaxation response. Some examples are thinking of a lush green forest or grassland or a beautiful and secluded tropical beach.

Visualization can take effect fairly quickly on the body, and it can be used anytime and anywhere where you are safe and can focus without distractions. While it’s effective in the short term, it’s also an excellent long-term stress-management technique, and those who utilize it may notice that they become less anxious individuals in their day-to-day lives.

It Can Desensitize You To Your Fears

Another long-term strategy people can use visualization for is to reduce anxiety by thinking about ideas that can be uncomfortable or distressing.

This is completely opposite of the approach used in the previous section, but it can have amazing results for people who struggle with anxiety disorders like obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and phobias.

Visualizing things that cause anxiety is a form of exposure therapy that can help people gradually become desensitized to the source of their fears and consequently feel calmer and more free from their distressing thoughts.

It Can Help You Envision Success

Thirdly, people commonly use visualization by imagining that they will succeed in what they’re set to do. Doing so can put individuals in a more positive mindset and find the confidence they need to achieve their goals.

For instance, people who are feeling anxious before a presentation in front of a group of people can visualize themselves performing well and making their points clear and their audience being supportive and clapping at the end.

People can even visualize being successful in the distant future, and with the help of this technique, they can set up goals and find the motivation to go for them. An individual might not be a business owner today or tomorrow, but they can certainly lay the foundation to becoming one by adjusting their mindset and putting in the work.

How To Practice Visualization

There are numerous ways to use visualization, and you can either do it entirely on your own or with the assistance of others.

As mentioned earlier, many forms of visualization can be guided, such as through an audio track for meditation. Even then, this can be considered a form of self-help, and people can enjoy it independently.

However, people can also learn how to take advantage of visualization with the help of a licensed professional like a counselor or therapist.

Online therapy is an effective way to do this, and at BetterHelp, you can find a therapist who can assist you in learning how to add visualization to your life as well as incorporate other stress management strategies that can help you combat anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns that people commonly face.

Conclusion

Visualization can be powerful, and hopefully, by reading this article, you have learned some of the ways it can apply to your life. It’s easy to get started, but if you need assistance, there are individuals and other resources that can show you how to use this tool to its potential and keep anxiety under control.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x