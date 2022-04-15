3 Ways Visualization Can Be An Essential Life Tool

Visualization, or the act of forming images in one’s mind, is an effective strategy for improving your mental health. This article will discuss a few of the most notable ways that visualization can help change your life for the better and why you should consider practicing it.

It Can Help Calm You

Visualization and guided imagery, especially in the context of meditation, can produce a calming effect on your mind and body.

For example, by imagining something that you find peaceful, such as a location, you can elicit a relaxation response. Some examples are thinking of a lush green forest or grassland or a beautiful and secluded tropical beach.

Visualization can take effect fairly quickly on the body, and it can be used anytime and anywhere where you are safe and can focus without distractions. While it’s effective in the short term, it’s also an excellent long-term stress-management technique, and those who utilize it may notice that they become less anxious individuals in their day-to-day lives.

It Can Desensitize You To Your Fears

Another long-term strategy people can use visualization for is to reduce anxiety by thinking about ideas that can be uncomfortable or distressing.

This is completely opposite of the approach used in the previous section, but it can have amazing results for people who struggle with anxiety disorders like obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and phobias.

Visualizing things that cause anxiety is a form of exposure therapy that can help people gradually become desensitized to the source of their fears and consequently feel calmer and more free from their distressing thoughts.

It Can Help You Envision Success

Thirdly, people commonly use visualization by imagining that they will succeed in what they’re set to do. Doing so can put individuals in a more positive mindset and find the confidence they need to achieve their goals.

For instance, people who are feeling anxious before a presentation in front of a group of people can visualize themselves performing well and making their points clear and their audience being supportive and clapping at the end.

People can even visualize being successful in the distant future, and with the help of this technique, they can set up goals and find the motivation to go for them. An individual might not be a business owner today or tomorrow, but they can certainly lay the foundation to becoming one by adjusting their mindset and putting in the work.

How To Practice Visualization

There are numerous ways to use visualization, and you can either do it entirely on your own or with the assistance of others.

As mentioned earlier, many forms of visualization can be guided, such as through an audio track for meditation. Even then, this can be considered a form of self-help, and people can enjoy it independently.

However, people can also learn how to take advantage of visualization with the help of a licensed professional like a counselor or therapist.

However, people can also learn how to take advantage of visualization with the help of a licensed professional like a counselor or therapist.

Conclusion

Visualization can be powerful, and hopefully, by reading this article, you have learned some of the ways it can apply to your life. It’s easy to get started, but if you need assistance, there are individuals and other resources that can show you how to use this tool to its potential and keep anxiety under control.

Photo Credit: iStock