Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 4 Important Ways Complaining Is Good for You

4 Important Ways Complaining Is Good for You

How might complaining be advantageous?

by Leave a Comment

 

We had a time of joyous complaining before Easter lunch this year.

Politicians spend all their time trying to make each other look bad. Putin won’t stop until someone stops him. One case of Covid and schools shut down. Prices go up by the week. Gas prices are out of control.

New appliances we ordered in January won’t be here until June. Our daughter’s new garage doors won’t be in for several months. (A tree fell on their garage.)

Compared to the world’s problems our complaints are small potatoes but complaining felt strangely joyful.

Ruminating and venting:

Ruminating – replaying negative experiences and emotions – isn’t good for you. Ruminating is connected to depression, anxiety, self-sabotage, bitterness, and destroyed relationships.

Venting – in small doses – is opportunity to feel seen. Beware of habitual venting that becomes ruminating.

Repeated thoughts become habits. Habits become character.

Chronic complaining:

Chronic complaining contaminates life and relationships.

Monitor your complaints. Lousy leaders complain about everything

A little complaining goes a long way. Avoid constant complainers and don’t become one yourself.

4 ways complaining is good for you:

  1. Negative emotions are normal and healthy. Unrealistic expectations that we should always be happy make us feel worse. Life isn’t perfect.
  2. Complaints are a way to get to the root of a problem.
  3. Bonds are often made and strengthened around shared complaints. Listening to complaints is one way to let others feel seen.
  4. Unhappiness motivates change.

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Yes, it’s good to complain, yes, it’s bad to complain, and yes, there’s a right way to do it.” Dr. Kowalski

Turn toward solutions when you complain.

When complaints acknowledge and accept negative situations, they become a platform for solution-finding. The question to ask is, “What am I going to do about this?”

Tip: How to respond to chronic complainers: 7 Truths about Chronic Complainers Every Leader Needs Today

How might complaining be advantageous?

This post was previously published on Leadershipfreak.blog and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x