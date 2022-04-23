4 Kind of Partners Who Will Push Your Tolerance Limit — Regardless of the Years of Relationship

It is one thing to be in a relationship that blossoms with each passing day; it is another thing to be able to tolerate every undoing of your partner in the relationship.

There can not be a relationship without wrongdoings and the pulling of character strings. But amongst all the unbearable strings to pull in relationships, anyone regarding the partners is most severe.

These partners are like the sun. Bright and sweet in the morning and harsh as life in the afternoon. People who pull the tolerance limits of their partners are not always intentional about it, but when done frequently, it can quickly bring even the most patient partners to their limits.

Far longer than they think, more than their thoughts can hold, and better than their love can affect.

I wish not to make you uneasy with this article. But if you are in love with any of these kinds of partners, then expect your tolerance limit to be pulled hard sometime now or in the future.

Pulled to the extent that you request a quick separation, and others may be slow and steady, manageable to a fault. But still with ravaging thoughts of separation.

#1 Domestic violators

Either the male is the assaulter or the female. It never goes well.

No matter how you seem to pretend, domestic violence and its violators always pull strings till they cut right out. If your partner is a domestic violator or will be a domestic violator, there is no reason to think of containing the situation or trying to live through it for love’s sake. You will only be elongating your moment of separation and period of physical assault.

Although there is no precise way to determine if your partner will be a domestic violator.

Some signs are assumed to be very useful when observing possible domestic violators, like;

Abnormal high level of control over all situations.

Increased impulse and hand movement during arguments.

Unusual words and threats during arguments.

Consistent stalking, on and offline.

#2 Unbothered lovers

When you find yourself in a relationship with an unbothered lover, you are as good as being in a first-class suite of a one-sided relationship.

You keep trying to float your love for them and keep the situation magical. Even with that, there is every chance that you might keep failing.

Sometimes it’s just who they are, or you are merely in another tricky relationship condition.

When it gets hard, you start getting tested with your tolerance. That is when you complain about their wrongdoings. About;

How they have been hard to love.

How they have turned love into a growing bruise rather than an amending piece for you.

How they have closed their arms against you at every heart-embraced.

Yet they apologize but still go on to do the same thing by acting as though they were forced to be with you.

No matter how genuine such a partner is, it will be almost impossible to tolerate them over time. Being in a relationship with this kind of lover will be an unlucky and risky bet. Nobody, let alone a married person, should have to go through this.

#3 Detectives

Just like the word “Detective” some partners are super unbelievable. No matter how high you raise the bar for being honest and open with them, their consistent thoughts about you will be doubts and devastation.

Your love and wishes for them might never outshine their thoughts.

They consistently have a rush of adrenaline when you tell them you are heading out.

They can’t keep calm once they hear you laugh on the phone.

These want your time and attention 101% of the time for them.

Although it’s sweet in a way, some people wish for this kind of lover, and it’s because they have once been in a one-sided relationship. So they do not mind the consistent rush of ill love from their partner.

But when it creeps upon them, it will be so easy to lose their tolerance limit.

Most of the time, ladies are the victims of falling in love with a love detective who follows their every move and wants to be involved with them 100 times. As much as the obsession is sweet, it’s also nerve-wracking.

#4 Dumb lovers

Ignoring every light is a natural thing to do for guys, especially when it is for a long time. It could lead to an uneasy situation for the other partner.

Who are the dumb lovers in relationships?

They are your regular Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez with a tint of impulsive sluggishness. Honestly, they love genuinely, yet they are humbly forgetful. They will ordinarily forget everything their partner loves.

If you are in love with a dumb lover, you will experience an equal amount of love and obsession at all times. However, you may never be satisfied with them because they will misread situations, do the wrong thing at the wrong time, and will frequently fail to read between the lines.

He always forgets your birthday.

He always forgets the best color of outfit you like.

He always forgets your love language in general.

You might want to ask if they are toleratable.

Yes! They are tolerable partners, but they can be unbelievable at times. Therefore, it takes consistent trials and works at relationships to perfect a relationship with a dumb lover. But it sure will pull your tolerance string at one point in time.

Several other partners could pull your tolerance string in a relationship because almost every individual has a characteristic that could make them an unbearable plus one. But what you do about it is what matters.

When you feel unbothered and love-confident, carry on with the relationship. When you feel uneasy and unbearable, quit and go into a more tolerant relationship. Too much is never enough, and too little is never enough.

Lastly, my gratitude towards you knows no bounds. Thank you for reading my article today.

