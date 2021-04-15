Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 4 Ways To Get Ahead in Any Organization

4 Ways To Get Ahead in Any Organization

Aspiration that contaminates enjoyment sabotages success.

by Leave a Comment

 

4 ways to get ahead in any organization:

#1. Thrive in the shadows.

If you aspire to get ahead, help someone else get ahead.

Swen Nater made it to the NBA by making Bill Walton better. (Lynn Guerin)

You never get ahead by tearing down the people ahead of you. Spotlight others without degrading yourself.

  1. Adopt her goals.
  2. Compensate for his weaknesses.
  3. Share your ideas.

Respect the challenge of leading before you sit at the head of the table. Be a great number two if you aspire to be number one.

#2. Pull weeds without destroying the garden.

Aspiration comes out as complaint for the emotionally naïve. Advancement comes slowly for complainers.

Improve the present without demonizing the past.

“I wonder how we might reach higher,” sounds better than, “This sucks.”

  1. Build up more than tear down. More shout-outs and fewer shout-downs.
  2. Don’t expect the people you complain about to promote you.
  3. Brag about the people on your team. Highlight their accomplishments.

Give yourself permission to make improvements and solve problems.

#3. Seek to contribute more than getting ahead.

  1. Don’t harp about your desire to get ahead to higher ups. Discuss it occasionally.
  2. Use ‘earn’ language. How might I earn a place at the table?
  3. If a record of contribution doesn’t earn opportunity, your record will earn opportunity elsewhere.

#4. Work to strengthen relationships.

Relationship skill means more than technical skill as you move up.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Solve drama. Don’t create it.

John Wooden, “Never strive to be better than someone else.” (A conversation with Lynn Guerin)

4 Quick tips:

  1. Avoid busy work. Focus your energy on work that matters.
  2. Explore opportunities. Constantly research where your team or organization might go next.
  3. Arrive early. If you’re so busy that you’re always late, you have time management issues.
  4. Volunteer for tough assignments.

What prevents people from getting ahead?

How might leaders earn promotions?

Bonus material:

8 Habits of Employees That Get Promoted | Glassdoor

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x