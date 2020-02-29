Get Daily Email
5 Easy Ways for You to Speed Up Your Morning Routine | Dad University

Getting the kids out the door on time can be difficult.

Getting the kids out the door on time can be difficult. If you don’t have a solid morning routine, your kids may be late and you will find yourself scrambling to leave the house.

In this video, Jason provides some easy tips to speed up your morning routine and get the kids out the door on time. While it may take 1000 times to get your kids to follow a structured morning routine, it’s important for them to have the responsibility of following the morning routine on their own.

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

