5 Qualities in Men That Women Are Looking For

Have you ever wondered what a woman likes when it comes to choosing their ideal partner?

While each person might have different types, there’re some common traits that women adore from a man.

When I asked my female friends about the best traits that men should have if they’re seriously want to settle down with them, I noticed most of those are actually not that hard.

Women don’t always like expensive things to be happy. Sure, some of us like money more than anything but the others would just be happy with you laughing over your silly jokes.

***

Here are the best 5 traits from a man that women are in love with:

1. He knows how to make women laugh

This is the most common trait that women want in a man. They want someone who can make them laugh. Of course, you don’t have to be a comedian and learn all the tricks, but at least you know how to crack some jokes.

I have not yet seen a woman who doesn’t love being with someone funny. I fell in love too, man times with some guys in my early 20s that were so good at making me laugh. They gave me joy, and my day felt so much brighter.

I asked one guy in my college why he’s so funny, and he answered,

“why to take life so seriously? trust me, it’s not as big as your mind makes it to be”

2. He’s emotionally available

No woman likes to date someone who seems to always be distant and unable to commit. I’ve been there, and it sucked. I wasted so much of my time and energy.

You can say the girl you’re seeing is “chill,” and she doesn’t demand any commitment from your end, but you still have to be emotionally available at some point.

Men who are emotionally unavailable tend to avoid putting in the work. In their defense, “I’m not ready.”

Then don’t constantly chase that girl and ask her to be your girlfriend. If you think you aren’t mentally and emotionally prepared to build a new life with someone, then maybe you should just do casual dating where you’re upfront about your goal.

3. He’s hardworking

My mom once married someone who refused to work. He was the laziest man I’ve ever seen. All he did was sleep and watch tv all day. But of course, my mom couldn’t see that behavior until they lived together.

She ended up being the main provider for our family. I did my best to help her on the farm, but it clearly wasn’t an experience. Not only he’s lazy, but he also didn’t give a damn about my brother and me. A year later, she got so sick of it she decided to file a divorce.

In this modern life where women have the ability to earn their own money, it should be a standard to settle down with someone who’s hardworking. If not, at least he knows how to make some money.

There’s a difference between not being able to work and just don’t want to. The latter one will show how unattractive you are in front of women’s eyes.

4. He’s honest and wants to open up

It’s hard being with someone who lies a lot.

My biological dad did this, and his marriage with my mom unsurprisingly failed. Small lies became bigger, and before he knew it, those lies led him to have multiple affairs with women at his workplace.

Women would appreciate it if you were honest with them. It shows how much respect you have in the relationship. In fact, this is one of the main ingredients to build a healthy relationship with somebody.

Another trait that women adore is the ability of a man to open up. If you never want to share anything about yourself, building a big wall so she can’t reach you, then it’s hard for her to stay.

Being in a relationship means sharing the bad and good emotions as well. It’s more than having sex and exploring places together.

5. He’s emotionally mature

Who has time to deal with someone who’s overly jealous and possessive?

Society keeps pointing out that only women have those traits, but no. Some men can be crazily jealous and think that they own the woman they’re dating.

The problem with that is that they convince themselves jealousy is good. It’s their way to show their love to their partner. The truth is very far from it. Sure, a little jealousy here and there is normal.

But all the time? A big no.

That’s why women like it when meeting a man who’s already mature enough to handle their own emotions. They don’t expect their woman to fill the void, nor do they blame them if they feel bad about something.

Being with someone who’s mature makes the relationship easier to navigate. There will be less drama and definitely no time to have fights about the same thing over and over again.

***

Some men complain that finding the right woman to settle down with is hard unless you’re rich. While in reality, it’s always more than money that matters.

Your personality matters. Your ability to open up and be honest with her matters. Your willingness to always put in the work (not just in the early stages of dating) matters.

Having a stable career and being in a good place financially help a lot in attracting more women in your life but if you want to build a long-lasting relationship with one, then working in yourself to be reliable, honest, and emotionally mature is what you need.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***