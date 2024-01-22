Self-limiting beliefs hide your beauty.

You work against yourself when you cling to self-limiting beliefs. I’m not saying if you can believe it, you can achieve it. That’s a ridiculous lie.

Beliefs are the difference between grit and giving up.

Assumptions about yourself determine your future. When you believe you can learn and grow you find courage to try. When you believe you can’t control your own life you play victim.

Self-limiting beliefs beat you down.

5 self-limiting beliefs that defeat leaders:

#1. I’m not smart enough.

Intellectual insecurity manifests as envy. You can’t enjoy smart people because they remind you that you’re dumb. If not envy, you underestimate yourself, aim low, and avoid challenges.

#2. I’m too old/young.

Limiting beliefs rule you out. You don’t belong. False assumptions end with regret.

You live in the house assumptions built.

#3. I’m afraid I will fail.

Of course you will fail. The only way to always succeed is to aim low.

#4. I’m afraid of what people think.

Other people drive your life when peer pressure grips you. The higher people rise in organizations the more this self-limiting belief drives behavior. Corporate leaders most fear the disapproval of people in power.

#5. I’m afraid people won’t like me.

You withdraw when you fear people don’t like you. If you don’t withdraw you feel insulted at innocent remarks or you go on attack defending yourself.

Fearing people don’t like you ends in loneliness.

5 steps forward:

Notice beliefs that limit you. We wrestle demons we don’t see. They make fools of us. Talk about limiting beliefs with trusted friends. Step forward anyway. Do hard stuff. Prove yourself to yourself. Seek support. The people who go the furthest are the ones who get the most help. Every top athlete has a coach, for example. Let yourself be happy. Enjoy stuff.

What self-limiting beliefs do you see in yourself? In others?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How are you dealing with self-limiting beliefs?

Still curious:

Six Limiting Beliefs That Hold You Back

Master Your Inner Critic

“Truly great book. A concise account of honesty, humility, and congruence. These are the best gifts this book offers to readers!” Reader’s comment after finishing our new book, The Vagrant: The Inner Journey of Leadership.

Order The Vagrant:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

IndieBound/Bookshop.org

—

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock