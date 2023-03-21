5 Signs You’re a High-Level Thinker

Have you ever wondered what separates high-achievers from the rest of us?

While some may think that success is all about IQ, a high level of intelligence is just one piece of the puzzle. In fact, it’s often those who possess exceptional thinking skills that are able to excel in their personal and professional lives.

High-level thinking is the ability to think critically, creatively, and strategically, and to approach problems with an open mind while embracing ambiguity and uncertainty.

In this article, we’ll explore five signs that indicate you possess these exceptional thinking skills. By recognizing these signs, you can begin to leverage your strengths and further develop your abilities to achieve even greater success.

You ask thought-provoking questions

This is the first sign that you’re a high-level thinker because it shows you’re not settling for surface-level understanding.

High-level thinkers strive to gain a deeper understanding of themselves, others, and the world around them by asking thought-provoking questions that:

Encourage critical thinking and reflection. Foster meaningful conversations and connections with others. Stimulate creativity by inspiring new ideas and solutions. Help to identify potential biases and blind spots.

Here are some examples of thought-provoking questions you can ask yourself:

What are some ways I can challenge my own biases and prejudices?

How can I stay motivated and positive when facing challenges?

What habits or behaviors am I holding onto that may be hindering my personal growth?

And some examples of questions you can ask others:

What is one thing you’ve learned recently that has changed your perspective on something?

What is something you appreciate about yourself that others may not know?

What is one hobby or interest you have that you don’t often get to talk about with others?

You can see connections other people don’t

High-level thinkers possess a unique ability to recognize patterns and relationships between seemingly unrelated things.

If you find yourself making connections that others may not see, it could be a sign that you possess the skills of a high-level thinker. For example, you might:

notice patterns and relationships that others may miss

identify similarities and differences that others may not recognize

identify opportunities that others have overlooked

easily connect events that may not seem related at first glance

This ability to make connections is a valuable skill because it gives you a unique perspective and allows you to be one step ahead of the majority of the people around you.

The result? You stand out from the crowd.

You’re comfortable with ambiguity

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you didn’t know what to do next?

Maybe you were faced with a problem that had no clear solution, or you were asked to make a decision with incomplete information. If you were able to navigate that situation — and others — with ease, then you may be a high-level thinker.

Top-level thinkers are comfortable with uncertainty and embrace ambiguity. They are able to tolerate the discomfort that comes with not knowing and are able to approach complex problems with an open mind. They understand that there may not be a clear answer or solution, and they are able to embrace the unknown and explore different possibilities.

When you are comfortable with uncertainty, you are better equipped to deal with change and adapt to new circumstances. This can help you to build resilience and navigate transitions and challenges more effectively.

Here are some strategies that can help you become more comfortable with uncertainty:

Embrace curiosity: Try to approach uncertainty with a sense of curiosity and openness, rather than fear or avoidance. Reframe uncertainty as an opportunity: See uncertainty as a chance to learn and grow, rather than a threat or obstacle. Cultivate a growth mindset: Focus on the process of learning and growing, rather than the outcome or end result. Focus on what you can control: Identify the aspects of a situation that you can control, and focus on taking action in those areas.

You’re the voice of reason

Having a strong ability to reason is a key indicator of high-level thinking, and it’s not just about being smart or having a high IQ.

It’s about identifying flaws in arguments and recognizing biases. It’s about seeing through the noise and clutter of information to identify what’s really important. It’s about using that information to make more clever decisions.

In today’s world, where we’re constantly bombarded with information and competing viewpoints, the ability to reason is more important than ever.

It’s what will allow you to cut through the noise and make sound judgments and informed decisions — even in the face of uncertainty.

Here are some signs you have a strong ability to reason:

You approach conflicts with a calm and rational mindset.

You’re able to identify and challenge faulty reasoning and biases.

You prioritize facts and evidence over emotions.

You’re able to mediate disagreements and find common ground.

You’re able to think creatively

Do you tend to think outside the box?

Do you find new ways to approach challenges? Do you enjoy exploring new ideas and ways of doing things?

If you answered yes to these questions, you’re probably able to think creatively, which is a sign that you’re a high-level thinker.

People with exceptional thinking skills possess the ability to come up with unique solutions to problems, identify opportunities that others may miss, and develop original ideas that can set them apart from the crowd.

So if you’re someone who doesn’t settle for the same old boring solutions, and, thinks outside the box, and approaches challenges in new ways, it’s a good indication that you possess the skills of a high-level thinker.

Being a high-level thinker is a valuable skill that can help you navigate the complex and uncertain world we live in.

Remember, the signs of high-level thinking aren’t limited to IQ or academic achievements, but rather a combination of curiosity, perceptiveness, adaptability, rationalism, and creativity.

So, keep an eye out for these five signs, and don’t be afraid to embrace your inner high-level thinker.

Photo credit: saeed karimi on Unsplash