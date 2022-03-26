6 Morning Routine Ideas to Boost Productivity

There is a lot of emphasis out there right now on having a morning routine. Why? Because it helps to shape the rest of your day. Just like going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps you improve your sleep, so does having a morning routine get you focused & ready to tackle whatever you need to do.

What are some morning routine ideas you can incorporate into your day? Let’s discuss.

Benefits of a Good Morning Routine

Aside from the health benefits, I’ve just mentioned and what we’ll be getting into shortly, a routine, in general, is excellent for creating structure in your day. As we all know, life happens and things can get crazy. Routines don’t need to be on a perfect schedule, but they do provide you with some organization and help eliminate having to remember or think about things you need to do – you’ll do them automatically as part of the routine!

I’ll also add that having a routine of any kind also helps provide discipline. A routine can almost hold you accountable to make sure you get things done and/or take care of yourself.

Here I discuss a morning routine because what you do in the morning can shape the rest of your day. So, what are some good morning routine habits to have?

Elements of a Good Morning Routine

1 – Waking Up At The Same Time Each Day

Of course, we do this on our workdays, but I also suggest that we ignore the snooze button on our alarm clocks and keep this up on our days off and on the weekends. I myself am a work in progress with this one also, so don’t worry, you’re not alone.

When you consistently wake up each morning at the same time, you’re much more likely to get more done. Plus, your routine, and body clock, is less likely to be thrown off by sleeping in or lazy days in bed (while these are amazing, the point here is to maintain your consistency even when you aren’t working)

2 – A Solid Breakfast

Whatever you do, make sure you eat! A good breakfast can set the tone for the rest of your meals for the day. I suggest protein-focused meals such as whole-grain toast, oatmeal, eggs, protein bars, along with some fruit and your favorite beverage.

It doesn’t have to be fancy or complicated; a healthy morning routine just needs to be nutritious and filling so that you don’t get a sugar spike and then crash before lunch.

3 – Exercise (If You Can Swing It)

I’m never able to do this in the mornings, but for those of you who can and like to, this is an excellent way to start the day. Exercise not only gives you energy but also boosts metabolism, reduces stress, helps with focus, and is a great way to maintain your health.

You don’t need to go to the gym and do a crazy workout; even just some yoga, stretching, a nice walk with some fresh air can do wonders to help you start your day off on the right foot.

4 – Moments Of Silence Or Meditation

I never listen to music or the news in the morning. I get enough chatter throughout the day so I opt for quiet time in the mornings.

Before you jump into the craziness that is work and life, the quiet can be a time for reflection and meditation. Think about your day, think about what you want to accomplish, and get those affirmations in!

Use the opportunity to meditate, breathe, calm your mind, and level yourself out before the day begins. This is especially helpful for me if I had a restless night of sleep. Not only do I get the mental health benefits, but it also helps reduce any chance of headaches and I can actually feel the tension drain from my shoulders (of course it doesn’t stay away for long, but having the ability to work on it at least a little really does help!)

5 – Review Your To-Do List

As mentioned above, as you eat your breakfast or bask in the quiet, use the opportunity to take a few minutes to review your to-do list for the day.

This review can help you remember what you’ve got going on as well as prioritize it in your mind. Move the more important tasks to the top of the list so that they get done sooner; juggle the less urgent items for later. This way you’ll get the more important stuff done right away and set yourself up for increased productivity for the rest of the day!

6 – Journal

Journaling isn’t for everyone, and I personally prefer to do this at the end of the day, but I do think there’s value in considering it for your morning routine.

Jot down your thoughts, goals, ideas, dreams, worries. Show your gratitude for the things you have and what’s going right in your life. Journaling is another way of meditating but also expunging stuff out of your head and reducing the weight you carry.

You don’t have to spend too much time here or even do it every day. This is purely based on what you feel like saying or are thinking.

A Comment On Morning Routines

No matter what, in order to establish a meaningful morning routine, you need to get sleep the night before. Before you can wake up at the same time each day, you should go to bed at the same time each night. Even if you’re a night owl, make it a habit to sleep at the same time.

Figure out what you need to do in order to have a successful night’s sleep and go after it. Allow yourself to get rest so that you can wake up refreshed and energized to take advantage of the benefits of your routine and actually be productive.

Final Thoughts

The perfect morning routine doesn’t really exist nor do you need to be a morning person to establish and stick to a morning routine; there’s no secret sauce to starting your day. Life happens and gets in the way of the best-laid plans sometimes. What you need to do though is try to incorporate some of these ideas to boost your health and productivity and create some consistency in your schedule.

An ideal morning routine also is personalized: it’s one that works for you and your lifestyle and allows you to improve upon and be the best version of yourself. Once you’ve established what works for you, you’ll come away feeling so much more accomplished and capable to handle life the way you want to.

