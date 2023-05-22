7 Exhilarating Things You’ll Experience in a Highly Compatible Relationship

There are two types of people: Those who would rather stay in an unhappy relationship that’s built on a foundation of deep-seated incompatibility and those who would rather be happily single than end up in such a relationship.

The truth is, a highly compatible relationship can in some way, be considered a less stressful relationship.

And in such types of relationships, you’ll be less likely to experience negative emotions such as anger, frustration, or resentment, which in turn, means that the relationship is more likely going to be an enjoyable one.

Here’s a clearer view of the picture I’m trying to paint: If you’re in a relationship where you and your partner share similar interests, values, and beliefs, it won’t only be easier for you to spend time together and enjoy activities that you both love.

But you’ll easily feel more emotionally connected to each other, just as you’ll easily communicate better, experience greater happiness and satisfaction, and stand a higher chance of enjoying a longer-lasting relationship.

In the end, such a less stressful relationship will turn out to be so enjoyable that it’ll feel like you are in a constant state of exhilaration.

No, I’m not talking about a perfect relationship where everything is cool and sweet all the time. Because such a relationship doesn’t exist. Rather, I’m talking about how it’ll really feel to be in a highly compatible relationship.

That said, here are 7 things you’ll experience in a highly compatible relationship.

1. You’ll feel valued and important

Are you trying so hard to be happy in an unhappy relationship where your partner doesn’t really respect, appreciate, and care enough to make you feel important, heard, and understood?

Well, your relationship isn’t in any way near an enjoyable one. You’re better off without it. Unless you’re okay with pretending to be happy in a relationship that’s unhappy at best, and emotionally draining at worst.

Such a relationship will often feel like an emotional prison where you have to always rationalize and convince yourself that all’s well when in fact, everything’s far from being well.

If it doesn’t feel like your partner sees and acknowledges your worth as an individual and as a top priority in their life, then what’s the point of being in such a relationship?

Enduring or putting up with a relationship where your significant other doesn’t consider your thoughts, feelings, and opinions when making important decisions that affect both of you will lead to frustration, resentment, and feelings of inadequacy.

On the other hand, nothing beats a relationship where both parties involved often express gratitude toward each other for their contributions to the relationship, actively listen to each other, and also make time for each other.

A relationship where your partner is genuinely interested in your life and passions is attentive to your need and is willing to compromise and walk through challenges together because they acknowledge and respect your value as an individual and an integral part of their life isn’t just a compatible one, but will be so enjoyable that it feels like you’re having endless orgasms.

That’s the type of relationship you truly deserve. Heck, it’s the type of relationship we all deserve.

2. You’re confident in the future of the relationship

Does your partner act or behave in ways that make you feel uncertain about their feelings and intentions towards you? Or does the relationship just don’t make you feel confident in your own feelings and intentions towards your partner and the relationship?

There’s little to no sense of trust, mutual respect, emotional safety, and stability in such a relationship. Your partner might be giving you vibes that make you feel uncertain about the relationship out of the deep-seated incompatibility they feel between them and you.

In the same way, your feelings of uncertainty about your feelings and intentions toward your partner might be influenced by a deep feeling that you aren’t on the same page with your partner.

Either way, the relationship is far from something enjoyable. It’s emotionally stressful.

In a happy and even orgasmically enjoyable relationship, you won’t only feel certain that your partner is committed to the relationship, but you’ll also feel comfortable and confident in the future of the relationship.

Because one of the very best types of relationships you can ever hope for is one in which you can trust your partner to be honest, reliable, faithful, and committed to the success of the relationship.

You deserve better than leaving in anxiety about all the amazing, yet, overwhelming feelings you have for your partner. Especially when you have to over-perform, conform, and compromise for the relationship to survive as you’ll always leave in perpetual fear of the whole thing crashing right before you.

Having a strong sense of purpose, goals, and values, which is what compatible relationships are at their core, will make you feel confident that you’re moving in the same direction and that the relationship will most likely continue to grow and evolve positively. What can be more satisfying than this?

3. You’ll feel loved and accepted for who you are

I’ve seen and heard of so many people who do nothing but try their hardest to mold themselves into what their partners want them to be. Listen up baby, that’s no loving relationship.

Someone so bent on changing and controlling you instead of appreciating and accepting you for who you are isn’t just incompatible with you, but is also toxic and bad for your well-being.

Want to grow and evolve with your partner? Then get yourself a partner that fully accepts and appreciates you for all that you are, your quirks, flaws, idiosyncrasies, and all.

Stop putting up with a highly incompatible partner that only believes you’ll be good together once you’ve shed off your personality and adopted the personality they want you to have. You don’t need that kind of conditional love.

A happy and fulfilling relationship is one in which both parties involved aren’t just compatible enough to have similar goals, interests, and values. But are also able to understand, respect, and appreciate each other’s individualities and perspectives as they are also willing to work together towards building a healthy and strong relationship.

Feeling fully accepted in a relationship is one of the most orgasmic things you’ll experience in an enjoyable and fulfilling relationship that isn’t just compatible, but will stand a high chance of staying the strongest and lasting the longest.

4. You complement each other

Does your relationship often feel like a tug of war where you endlessly battle out your similarities and dissimilarities? Do you feel a kind of disillusioned as it doesn’t feel like you share similarities in personality traits as you initially thought? Does it feel like either of you has drifted from the common interest that brought you together in the first place? That’s no sign of compatibility.

Now the thing is, having a few similarities in personality traits, values, hobbies, etc., doesn’t always cut the chase as far as long-term romantic relationships are concerned. Because in reality, the similarities that bring people together don’t always hold up over time.

No two people can be exactly the same. Hell, all couples disagree about some things. And they might even grow to disagree about what they both agreed on initially.

That’s why I believe that a truly compatible and enjoyable relationship is one in which both parties involved have complementary differences and similarities. The type of relationship where both parties can support each other in areas where they may be weaker, while also learning from each other and growing together.

Because when partners have complementary differences and similarities, it means they have a strong foundation for compatibility since they’ll in some ways, enhance each other’s strengths and work together to overcome challenges.

5. You’ll be completely free to express yourself

Having no fear whatsoever to express your doubts, fears, insecurities, and other negative feelings because the environment in your relationship is so conducive for you to do so — is an obvious sign of a healthy relationship.

As earlier hinted, a relationship that allows you to be your authentic, unreserved self will be ecstatically enjoyable since it proves that you’re accepted and valued by your partner.

Because a deep emotional connection and intimacy and an unshakable sense of security and safety are parts of all the amazing things you’ll enjoy in such a relationship.

It doesn’t necessarily mean you should share every single thing with your partner like you’d do when confessing your ‘sins’ to a priest.

It’s just enough if you can be vulnerable and free enough not to often bottle up your thoughts and feelings or walk on eggshells in your relationship out of fear of judgment, rejection, or something like that.

Come to think of it, isn’t that one of the cruxes of being in a relationship? I mean, being seen, accepted, appreciated, and loved for who we really are. Yeah, that’s why being in such a relationship will be so enjoyable to feel like having endless orgasms.

6. You’ll still feel attracted to each other no matter how long you’ve been together

Does his smile still drive you crazy? Do her intellectual qualities still amaze you and leave you more crazily in love with her? If yes, you’ve probably got yourself the type of relationship not many people have.

The attraction that never goes completely off. That doesn’t leave you wondering if they still love you. That doesn’t make you wonder if your weight is the problem. Or the type that doesn’t leave you questioning their fidelity. These are great indications of passionate love. But nothing beats the types that never fizzle even after months or years.

We all, in some ways, are naturally wired to want to be desired and wanted by people we’re romantically and sexually attracted to. Not because our worth is decided by how wanted or desired we are by romantic partners. But because only a few things are more satisfying and fulfilling than not having to prove yourself to feel wanted by someone who never really appreciates your great and amazing qualities.

Hence, a partner that can still look you in the eye despite your wrinkles or added weight and let you know how much they still find you appealing both physically, emotionally, or even intellectually is a keeper that’ll most likely be one of the many things that make your relationship so enjoyable that it’ll feel like having endless orgasms.

7. You’ll feel supported

You’re an aspiring freelancer, he’s a data analyst in a tech company. While you’re hoping to make a living doing what you love, he thinks you should either get a ‘real job’ or just settle for being a housewife when you get married. You love each other so much, but he tends to often discourage and even criticize your dreams and aspirations. How is that ever going to work?

Love alone can’t possibly hold a relationship where your partner who’s supposed to be cheering and encouraging you to reach your full potential, is actually the one infiltrating your mind and making you doubt your own abilities.

Having a partner who doesn’t only support your personal growth and well-being, but is also willing to be there for you both in good and bad times, will make it more likely for you to feel more connected and committed to each other.

Feeling supported is a crucial component of a healthy and fulfilling relationship. And when you find yourself in a relationship where your partner supports you wholeheartedly, know that you’re in a highly compatible relationship that’s so enjoyable and feels like having endless orgasms.

…

