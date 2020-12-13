7 Mind Games To Win To Become Successful

It is truly fascinating how successful people overcome challenges. They don’t get scared in the face of challenges; rather, they face the barriers and overcome the obstacles.

There are seven things, in particular, that can stop you from overcoming challenges, and those are the very seven things that successfully overcome.

Age

The first obstacle that successful people overcome is age.

Age is just a number. Successful people don’t let their body be their guide but rather follow their hearts and passion.

Once in my graduate school, one of the professors told us how difficult it is for young people to do independent consulting work.

While he was droning, I was helping my consulting client on my laptop. So practically is age is just a number. It doesn’t matter what your age is and how competent your body is.

If your heart is young and passionate, nothing can stop you from achieving your goals and aims. So don’t worry too much about your age. If you are young, you are the way to go. If you feel that you are too old for something, don’t think twice. At least try and then decide.

Opinions

The second stumbling block that successful people never stumble over is other people’s opinions. Whatever other people say at any particular moment, one thing is certain.

You are never as good or as bad as they think you are. So whenever opinions are flooding in from different sides, successful people don’t let that take away the good work they have done.

They don’t let themselves feel bad about something they did, and they are happy and confident. Suppose you derive your self worth by comparing yourself with other people. In that case, you are bound to feel depressed and low. After all, you can surely expect a lot of criticism for all the good things you do and all the success you achieved because the people around you may not like you climbing up the ladder.

Ensure that you derive your self worth from your hard work and make a self-conscious decision about who you are and what kind of work you have done. If you are confident in your head, you don’t have to worry about the criticism poking in from other sides.

Toxic People

They won’t even exist once you are successful.

The third deterrent for you to achieve your desired goals is toxic people.

Think about them. They affect your thinking. The simple notion of successful people is that you are the average of five people you spent most of your time with. Let’s talk about one of the most successful companies, Microsoft. Its founders are Bill Gates and Paul Allen; they met each other in prep school.

They have together founded one of the most brilliant companies in the world. The same way successful or positive people help you grow and reach your full potential, just like toxic people pull you down, they drag you down. Let it be criticism, let it be victim syndrome, or if they constantly blame you for something.

Maybe in some other cases, it is just purely craziness; you waste your time and energy with them. If you feel that you are wasting too much time and are not feeling successful, my suggestion is to look around. Look at the people around you. Do you think they are toxic? If they are, then you exactly what to do. You must depart from them; you must create some distance.

You will only reach your peak when you find the right people and eliminate the toxic people from your life.

Fear of losing

Fear is a major impediment to your success. Yes, it can, you know, really hinder you from being successful.

Fear is not something that you should worry about. It would help if you worried about the danger because when danger is real, you experience the adrenaline rush when you almost step in front of a bus. But fear is just a lingering emotion that almost paralyzes your thought process.

But you have the choice, you can overcome fear, and no one knows this better than successful people because they are very good at flipping fear in its head. They love that euphoric feeling that they get when they overcome fear. So I have often people ask this question, “What are you scared of the most?” Is it going to kill You? Well, I think death is the worst thing that can happen to you. The worst thing that can happen to you is if you let yourself die on the inside while still alive.

So please try and do what you want to do and don’t be afraid of it.

Negativity

Negativity is interference to your success. Negative people are also toxic to your life. It would help if you did not let them in.

Successful people always make their time count. After all, everyone has 24 hours a day, and if you face a negative situation, rather than complaining about and thinking how it should have been, what could have happened, how you could have avoided the situation. The better thing would be to face the problem, tackle it, and move on.

Let’s say negativity comes from other people who are complaining about a particular situation. Just imagine if you are sitting next to a person who is complaining and smoking.

Would you continue to sit there and inhale the

second-hand smoke? Do you think it is good for you?

The same applies to negative people. You don’t want to inhale all the negativity and hinder your positive outlook.

The best thing would be to set limits and distance from them, and if at all, you want to continue your conversation. You can ask them, “How do you plan to solve the problem that you are complaining about?” Most probable, they will shut up or shut up, or they will direct the conversation in a positive direction.

Thinking about the PAST & FUTURE

The sixth hitch to your victory is thinking about the past or the future.

Just like fear, the past and future are just a creation of your mind. It is not a reality, and when you waste your time thinking about the past, you must know that no amount of guilt can change your past. So make peace with it and forget about it. Remember that no amount of worry can change your future, which successful people know very well.

They choose to live in the present moment. You cannot be your best if you do not live in the present moment. If you waste too much time thinking about the past or planning about the future, you waste and drain your energy. Please make sure you accept your past, make peace with it, and stop worrying about the future uncertainties. The only reason you should look at the past is to see how far you have overcome and as

Mark Twain once said, “ worry is the debt that you

pay which you do not owe.”

So don’t worry and relax.



Worrying about uncontrollable factors

The seventh way to overcome challenges is by not fretting about the state of the world. Suppose you keep your eyes on the news for any length of time. In that case, I’m sure all you will come across are environmental disasters, endless cycles of wars, violence, people dying, countries disrupting, economies disrupting.

But if you focus your attention too much on that, all that you are doing is you are collecting all the negativity from the world around you. This is not what successful people do. They focus their attention on two things that are entirely their control: their attention and efforts. If you focus your attention on the good things in the world and the things you are grateful for, you will feel much more optimistic about the world.

It would help if you focused your attention on improving your life every single day. Improving the world around you every single day. After all, these small steps are what makes the world a much better place. So make sure you don’t up on the state of the world but rather build upon the state of your life and improve every day into a better person. Your mindset determines success.

Through discipline, focus, proper attention, and many efforts, you can sure that these seven obstacles that successfully overcome will overcome them through the tips that I have shared with you.

