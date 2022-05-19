7 Reasons Why You Might Still Be Broken on the Inside

Are you feeling broken inside? Many people think this way, and it can be for various reasons. It’s essential to understand why you feel hurt and take steps to fix the problem.

In this blog post, we will discuss seven reasons you may feel broken on the inside. We will also provide tips on overcoming these issues and start feeling better!

“Life is a series of experiences, each one of which makes us bigger, even though sometimes it is hard to realize this. For the world was built to develop character, and we must learn that the setbacks and grieves which we endure help us in our marching onward.” — Henry Ford

8. Negative Attachment Styles

People with an anxious attachment style often feel broken inside because they constantly seek approval and validation from others. This can be due to low self-esteem or a lack of love and support in their life.

An example of an anxious attachment style can be shown when willing to remain attached to people who have been distant or who have hurt us in the past. If you constantly need reassurance from others, it may be time to seek help from a therapist or counselor.

To overcome this, it is crucial to work on building self-esteem and developing healthy relationships. This can be done through therapy, journaling, or spending time with positive people who make you feel good about yourself.

7. Lack of Self-Love

A lack of self-love is often the root of most people’s problems. If you don’t love and respect yourself, it’s impossible to have a healthy relationship with anyone else. It would help if you learned to accept yourself for who you are, flaws and all. Afterward, you can start to heal from your emotions.

Furthermore, a display would be considered overly concerned with people who don’t care about us. Why do we put so much value on those who don’t return our sentiments?

It’s a one-sided contest that will leave you feeling empty and used. You must love yourself enough to recognize when you’re being exploited. Self-love is not selfish; it’s necessary. Start showing yourself some compassion and care today.

6. Broken Promises

We’ve all made promises we couldn’t keep. Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution or a vow to never smoke again, at some point, we’ve all let ourselves down. And when we do, it chips away at our self-confidence and sense of self-worth. If you can’t even trust yourself to keep your word, how can anyone else?

It’s important, to be honest with yourself and realize that you’re not perfect. You’ll make mistakes, but how you learn and grow from them counts. Forgive yourself for your past shortcomings and focus on the present. Only then can you start to move forward.

5. Unresolved Trauma

One of the main reasons why you might be broken on the inside is unresolved trauma. Whether it’s something that happened to you in childhood or a more recent event, trauma can have a lasting effect on your mental and emotional well-being. If you’re carrying around pain and hurt that hasn’t been addressed, it will take a toll on your overall health.

It would be best to find a way to work healthily and productively through your trauma. This might mean seeing a therapist or counselor, attending support groups, or even just talking to a trusted friend or family member. Don’t bottle up your emotions; let them out so you can start to heal.

4. Negative Thinking

Do you find yourself constantly dwelling on the negative? Do you see the glass as half empty instead of half full? If so, it’s no wonder you’re still broken on the inside.

Negative thinking is one of the most destructive forces in our lives. It prevents us from enjoying the good moments and makes us more susceptible to anxiety and depression.

It’s essential to learn how to reframe your thoughts in a more positive light. Instead of fixing what could go wrong, focus on what could go right. When you start thinking more optimistically, you’ll be amazed at how better you feel.

Try to catch yourself when you’re engaging in negative thinking and make a conscious effort to change your perspective. It won’t be easy, but it’s worth it.

3. Toxic Relationships

Whether with a romantic partner, friend, or family member, toxic relationships are draining and destructive. If you’re in a toxic relationship, it’s only going to worsen your brokenness. If you’re constantly walking on eggshells or feeling like you’re not good enough, it’s time to get out.

Toxic relationships are not worth your time and energy. You deserve to be surrounded by people who love and support you. So cut ties with the toxicity and make room for healthier relationships in your life.

2. Placing People on a Pedestal

When we place people on a pedestal, we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment. No one is perfect, no matter how much we want them to be. If we idolize someone and put them on a pedestal, we’re only going to be disappointed when they inevitably fall from grace.

It’s important to remember that everyone has flaws and imperfections. The sooner you accept this, the easier it will be to find lasting happiness. Stop placing unrealistic expectations on others and start accepting them for who they are. Only then will you be able to find true peace within yourself.

1. Not Accepting Yourself

You need to learn to love and appreciate yourself before fully opening up to someone else. This means accepting your flaws and imperfections and recognizing that you’re not perfect. If you don’t accept yourself, it can be impossible to have a healthy relationship with anyone else.

Recognize your worth and know that you deserve to be happy. When you accept yourself, you can find lasting happiness. So start by giving yourself some much-needed self-love and care.

“Progress requires setbacks; the only sure way to avoid failure is not to try.” — Henry Spencer

The Bottom Line

These are just a few of why you might be broken on the inside. If any of these resonate with you, it’s vital to seek out help so you can start on the path to healing.

Remember, there’s no shame in admitting that you need help. We all need a little support from time to time. So reach out and ask for help when you need it. It could be the first step in finally putting your broken pieces back together.

