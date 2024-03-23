8 in 10 Struggle Holding People Accountable

82% say they have limited to no ability to hold others accountable for delivering on expectations. 91% say improving accountability practices is a top development need in their organization.*

10 principles for holding people accountable:

#1. Strong relationships.

Holding people accountable begins with relationship.

Do people believe you’re in it for yourself or the greater good? Do people feel like you’re on their team? Are you rowing-with?

#2. Clear expectations.

Agree on goals, don’t simply impose them. Agree on urgency and priority. Is this a “must do” or is it a “good thing to do”?

Clarity challenges. Optional gets neglected.

#3. Confirmed skill.

It’s foolhardy to set high goals for incompetent people. What makes you believe they are capable?

#4. Motivation to succeed.

Do results matter?

You’re pushing a rope when people don’t care.

Who owns the job?

#6. Agreed on deadlines.

Set reasonable deadlines for novices. “What needs to happen for you to reach this goal? Set reasonably challenging expectations for experts. “What does a challenging goal look like to you?”

#7. Scheduled check-ins and consistent feedback.

#8. Opportunities to learn and develop.

Focus on learning and growth. Don’t treat people like tools.

#10. Meaningful consequences for failure.

Consequences are often the missing ingredient in holding people accountable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

First failure. Your response to first failures depends on competency. Novices need more room to fail than experts. Review expectations. Should you adapt?

Provide feedback. Is training called for? Do they need a mentor or coach? Define what happens next. Second failure. Work with novices. Bring consequences on experts. Third failure. When you tolerate failure, you promote mediocrity. People lose respect when you don’t stay true to your word.

Accountability frustrates leaders when they don’t bring consequences for failure.

What have you learned about holding people accountable?

What’s troubling about holding people accountable to you?

Still curious:

How to Hold People Accountable with Compassion

How to Hold People Accountable when You’d Rather Eat a Worm

*How to Actually Encourage Employee Accountability (hbr.org)

—

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash