9 Poems To Read When You’re Sad and Heartbroken

It’s okay not to be okay.
Life isn’t always a stretch of uninterrupted happiness.
If we can communicate our problems and listen to the tales of others who are going through similar issues, we may just overcome them.
Remember, you are still a valuable human being deserving of love and respect, no matter how terrible you feel right now.
That’s why I’ve gathered together this compilation of nine poems—written by me—to let you know you are not alone in your suffering.
. . .
1. I Don’t Want To Send Letters Anymore
I don’t want to send you letters anymore
With my words sinking like stones
To the bottom of your heart
I don’t want to knock on your door
And wait for you to answer
Hoping that maybe this time, this visit —
You’ll say something different
. . .
2. It All Happened Too Quickly
It all happened too quickly
Like a fireplace ember glowing bright
Only to fade away with the drift of smoke
And like that too, the smile on their face is
But a memory of what we use to love
. . .
3. I Remember What It Feels Like
I remember what it feels like
To be a stranger
To lose my breath
In the arms of a city
I remember how it feels
Before the heartbreak
. . .
4. The Flower Does Not Cling To The Stardust
The flower does not cling to the stardust
For it is ephemeral and free-floating
And yet its beauty radiates
As if it demands attention
Perhaps one day the flower will find
A new star with which to become entranced
But who can say what its fate shall be
. . .
5. Sorrow Is A Familiar Feeling
Sorrow is a familiar feeling
Like the white noise of the world
It is here that I find myself
As my tears meet the ocean
Salt against my lips
. . .
6. Midnight, The Cymbal Crashes
Midnight, the cymbal crashes
I am awake in a dead-end alley on death row
A scream pierces through my heart and I find
Myself naked on an altar of knives and pins
My mind is still racing with questions:
“Who will take me to be free?”
“Who will make me believe?”
. . .
7. The Stars Are Gone
The stars are gone
And the sky is grey
But the memories
Bleed your light
A soft glow
Inside my heart
And your words
Echo through the hills
Whispered on the wind
As I wander humbly
Alone without you
. . .
8. At The Moon’s Window
At the moon’s window
I whisper your name
In a poem to remember
How sad I am
With you not here
But maybe one day
Our stars will cross
In the midnight hour
. . .
9. Now Is The Time Of Roses And May
Now is the time of roses and May
And I would like to give you my heart
But the pain in my chest and this cold in my head
Are pulling me apart
I am frozen as I watch you go from afar
And I swear by the stars that shine
That when you find someone that loves you as much
How much I shall despise sin
—
This post was previously published on Hello, Love.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Unsplash
.