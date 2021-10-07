9 Poems To Read When You’re Sad and Heartbroken

It’s okay not to be okay.

Life isn’t always a stretch of uninterrupted happiness.

If we can communicate our problems and listen to the tales of others who are going through similar issues, we may just overcome them.

Remember, you are still a valuable human being deserving of love and respect, no matter how terrible you feel right now.

That’s why I’ve gathered together this compilation of nine poems—written by me—to let you know you are not alone in your suffering.

. . .

1. I Don’t Want To Send Letters Anymore

I don’t want to send you letters anymore

With my words sinking like stones

To the bottom of your heart

I don’t want to knock on your door

And wait for you to answer

Hoping that maybe this time, this visit —

You’ll say something different

. . .

2. It All Happened Too Quickly

It all happened too quickly

Like a fireplace ember glowing bright

Only to fade away with the drift of smoke

And like that too, the smile on their face is

But a memory of what we use to love

. . .

3. I Remember What It Feels Like

I remember what it feels like

To be a stranger

To lose my breath

In the arms of a city

I remember how it feels

Before the heartbreak

. . .

4. The Flower Does Not Cling To The Stardust

The flower does not cling to the stardust

For it is ephemeral and free-floating

And yet its beauty radiates

As if it demands attention

Perhaps one day the flower will find

A new star with which to become entranced

But who can say what its fate shall be

. . .

5. Sorrow Is A Familiar Feeling

Sorrow is a familiar feeling

Like the white noise of the world

It is here that I find myself

As my tears meet the ocean

Salt against my lips

. . .

6. Midnight, The Cymbal Crashes

Midnight, the cymbal crashes

I am awake in a dead-end alley on death row

A scream pierces through my heart and I find

Myself naked on an altar of knives and pins

My mind is still racing with questions:

“Who will take me to be free?”

“Who will make me believe?”

. . .

7. The Stars Are Gone

The stars are gone

And the sky is grey

But the memories

Bleed your light

A soft glow

Inside my heart

And your words

Echo through the hills

Whispered on the wind

As I wander humbly

Alone without you

. . .

8. At The Moon’s Window

At the moon’s window

I whisper your name

In a poem to remember

How sad I am

With you not here

But maybe one day

Our stars will cross

In the midnight hour

. . .

9. Now Is The Time Of Roses And May

Now is the time of roses and May

And I would like to give you my heart

But the pain in my chest and this cold in my head

Are pulling me apart

I am frozen as I watch you go from afar

And I swear by the stars that shine

That when you find someone that loves you as much

How much I shall despise sin

—

