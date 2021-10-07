Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

9 Poems To Read When You're Sad and Heartbroken

9 Poems To Read When You’re Sad and Heartbroken

A collection of poetry for anybody who needs to know they’re not alone in their pain and anguish.

by

 

It’s okay not to be okay.

Life isn’t always a stretch of uninterrupted happiness.

If we can communicate our problems and listen to the tales of others who are going through similar issues, we may just overcome them.

Remember, you are still a valuable human being deserving of love and respect, no matter how terrible you feel right now.

That’s why I’ve gathered together this compilation of nine poems—written by me—to let you know you are not alone in your suffering.

. . .

1. I Don’t Want To Send Letters Anymore

Photo by Chris Benson on Unsplash

I don’t want to send you letters anymore
With my words sinking like stones
To the bottom of your heart
I don’t want to knock on your door
And wait for you to answer
Hoping that maybe this time, this visit —
You’ll say something different

. . .

2. It All Happened Too Quickly

Photo by Ricardo Prosperi on Unsplash

It all happened too quickly
Like a fireplace ember glowing bright
Only to fade away with the drift of smoke
And like that too, the smile on their face is
But a memory of what we use to love

. . .

3. I Remember What It Feels Like

Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

I remember what it feels like
To be a stranger
To lose my breath
In the arms of a city
I remember how it feels
Before the heartbreak

. . .

4. The Flower Does Not Cling To The Stardust

Photo by Nikita Taparia on Unsplash

The flower does not cling to the stardust
For it is ephemeral and free-floating
And yet its beauty radiates
As if it demands attention
Perhaps one day the flower will find
A new star with which to become entranced
But who can say what its fate shall be

. . .

5. Sorrow Is A Familiar Feeling

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash

Sorrow is a familiar feeling
Like the white noise of the world
It is here that I find myself
As my tears meet the ocean
Salt against my lips

. . .

6. Midnight, The Cymbal Crashes

Photo by Ulises Ruiz on Unsplash

Midnight, the cymbal crashes
I am awake in a dead-end alley on death row
A scream pierces through my heart and I find
Myself naked on an altar of knives and pins
My mind is still racing with questions:
“Who will take me to be free?”
“Who will make me believe?”

. . .

7. The Stars Are Gone

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

The stars are gone
And the sky is grey
But the memories
Bleed your light
A soft glow
Inside my heart
And your words
Echo through the hills
Whispered on the wind
As I wander humbly
Alone without you

. . .

8. At The Moon’s Window

Photo by Ann Danilina on Unsplash

At the moon’s window
I whisper your name
In a poem to remember

How sad I am
With you not here

But maybe one day
Our stars will cross
In the midnight hour

. . .

9. Now Is The Time Of Roses And May

Photo by Nikita Tikhomirov on Unsplash

Now is the time of roses and May
And I would like to give you my heart
But the pain in my chest and this cold in my head
Are pulling me apart

I am frozen as I watch you go from afar
And I swear by the stars that shine
That when you find someone that loves you as much
How much I shall despise sin

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

