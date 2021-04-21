Being in love is an amazing feeling. It can be exhilarating and give our hopes and dreams wings. George Sand said there is nothing better than to love and be loved.

I also want to add that there is nothing better than loving and being in love with someone and having those emotions fully reciprocated.

Do you know there is a difference between being in love with someone and loving them?

There is a difference between loving someone and being in love with someone

. . .

According to psychology, to love someone means to really care about that person, to be enamoured by them, and to really want to get to know them. Love can be platonic or romantic, but it means to understand who that person is and cherish them for it.

On the other hand, being in love with someone usually means you feel an intensely strong and almost inexplicable passion and desire for him or her. Being in love means that you yearn for this person, you think about them constantly and you crave being around this person and spending time together.

Today, I am going to share 9 promising signs that you and your partner will be together forever;

1. You both want the relationship to work

Relationships are worth fighting for but you can’t be the only one fighting. — Anonymous

Good relationships do not just happen. They take time, patience, and the effort of two people who really want to be together.

The truth is that the more intimately you know someone, the easier it becomes for their flaws to stand out. That is just the way life is. This is why children are abandoned, marriages fail, and friendships fall apart.

You might think you want to be with someone forever until you see how they act when they are caught in a snag, or out of money, or hungry, and tired.

When a person is your forever, they are aware of your flaws but choose to be with you and highlight your strengths over your weaknesses.

Being in love with someone can be patience, pain, and sacrifice. And choosing to stay and do your best to make the relationship work. When someone is going to be in love with you forever, they want you to be happy with them.

Whenever you two have a disagreement, they will focus on handling the conflict and sorting things out.

. . .

2. You give each other a listening ear

Having someone who is a good listener is a luxury these days. Be someone’s luxury. — Reet

Anytime you need to talk, your partner is there to listen. You both know you have each other’s emotional support and that your partner is not a burden for you. They seek ways to help you relieve your stress and sometimes it is going on walks together or watching a movie.

By this, I also mean they are a good sounding board even when you need to rant or vent.

Someone you are destined to be with forever will be interested in spending time listening to your problems; they will not have other priorities when you need that listening ear. Those who love you want to do something if they see you are struggling.

. . .

3. You both love each other

Say “I love you” and mean it.

A promising sign that you and your partner will be together forever is when they reciprocate your emotions of love. When someone loves you, you can tell by the way that they treat you.

They do not judge you by your past. They leave it in the past and are happy that they get to share a future with you.

Many scholars see love as an emotional attachment (Hazan & Shaver, 1987), and as such, they consider the quality of a relationship rather than viewing love as a “yes/no” question.

In other words, how would you characterize your relationship with this person? How secure and safe do you feel? Are you preoccupied with this person and anxiously concerned that he or she will leave you?

I think that when you truly love someone, every single day you spend with them, you fall in love even more. Every day you spend with that person is like an adventure into their soul. You discover that love is in the heart because you love them even when you do not see them.

When you love someone, showing them is better than telling them. When you stop loving someone, telling them is better than showing them. When you love someone, one of the best things you can do is let them know that you do.

. . .

4. You both want to help each other

Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you. — Misty Copeland

Another promising sign that you and your partner will be together forever is when you both strive to help each other. A partner that is yours forever will feel the need to help you. Your personal growth and development is a win for them, too.

Someone who loves you will want to at least reduce a bit of your stress if they can. They will show their love through their actions — especially if their primary love language is “acts of service.”

. . .

5. You do not manipulate each other

If you love someone, the greatest gift you can give them is your presence. — Thich Nhat Hanh

Most people I know have been through this at least once in their life. I have been a victim, too. Scratching my head, asking myself if my partner is really into me as he says or not — only to realize later on that my intuition was somehow right, he was really not that into me.

Honestly, when someone is meant to be yours forever, they don’t let you wonder if they do, or leave you hanging. They don’t send you mixed signals.

In fact, the opposite is true.

Their actions speak louder than their words, and they show their love through their actions rather than just telling you they love you. They consistently do small things they usually wouldn’t do for other people, which, when combined, are a good indicator someone genuinely cares.

They also do not manipulate you. Ever.

Psychologists use the term “gaslighting” to refer to a specific type of manipulation where the manipulator is trying to get someone else to question their own reality, memory, or perceptions.

. . .

6. You look forward to spending time together

Absence sharpens love, and presence strengthens it. — Thomas Fuller

When you and your partner are likely to be together forever, they will feel the need to see you, and you will notice it. Many times, this feeling is mutual. You want to spend time with each other.

You will not have to wait long periods before seeing them — unless you are in a long-distance relationship. In which case, when two hearts are meant for each other, no distance is too far, no time is too long, and no other love can break them apart.

Otherwise, when you have a chance to see each other, the partner who is meant to be yours forever will happily make the time. It is important to note that time apart is essential to relationship health as well. You don’t want to spend your whole time with someone, no matter how much you love each other.

Even when you are in love, you must make enough time to pursue your dreams and focus on your hobbies or career. In fact, time apart is exactly what makes you long for the other person, and makes your moments together more potent and memorable.

The time you spend apart is time that will help both of you appreciate how much you love and long for each other.

. . .

7. You enjoy each other’s worlds

There is only one happiness in this world, to love and be loved. — George Sand

When you and your partner are meant to be together forever, you want the world to know you two are together. In particular, you want your loved ones to know it, and you can’t wait to introduce them to your partner.

Someone who is meant to be with you forever will feel the need to introduce you to their family or best friends.

They are also curious to meet your loved ones. They want to know about the other relationships that have shaped you into the awesome person you are. And they will make an effort to get along with them.

Someone who is meant to be yours forever will not be ashamed of you.

. . .

8. You both talk about your future together

Life can only be understood backward; but it must be lived forwards. — Søren Kierkegaard.

Someone who is meant to be with you forever will enjoy talking about your future together. They will also mention the past you shared a lot.

When they make plans, they always include you, because it feels natural to them to see you in their future. Not only that, but they also have thousands of ideas of things you can do together.

They will mention a movie they want to watch with you, a concert they want to go to with you, a country they want to visit with you, or even the house they want to live in with you.

. . .

9. You remember tiny details about each other

May you find inspiration in the big picture, but may you find love in the details. — Adrienne Maloof

If you are looking for a sign that you will be together forever with your partner, it can be recognized in the number of small details they remember about you. Those who are in love with us tend to remember a lot of what we say and what we do.

It is nice when someone remembers small details about you. Not because you keep reminding them but because they care.

When you are meant to be together forever, love is in the details. Their kindness. The way their eyes light up when they see you. The furrow of their brow during concentration. The sound of their voice on the phone. Their gait as they walk. The way the rays of light bounce off their hair.

Love is in the details.

. . .

May you find someone that is worthy of your love to spend the rest of your lives together.

—

