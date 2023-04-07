“Great couples do not become great couples because they don’t have problems. They become great because they solve their problems together.” — John Gottman

Jax and Annabelle have been married for over 15 years.

They have three beautiful children and a successful business. Looking at them, you can tell they have it all together.

They are always smiling, joking around, and seem to genuinely enjoy each other’s company. They are secretly charismatic.

What is their secret?

…

I really wanted to know how they maintain their strong bond after so many years and so I took them out for coffee. And man, did their simple daily habits blow my mind! And today, I want to share them with you.

I genuinely believe that these habits are the key ingredients to building and maintaining a strong and healthy relationship.

Here are the 9 super habits of secretly charismatic couples.

1. They are generous to themselves and each other

Secretly charismatic couples are not afraid to take care of themselves first.

They understand that in order to love someone else, they must first love themselves.

They also understand the importance of being generous to each other. They do not keep score or hold grudges.

Instead, they focus on giving more than they receive.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their love life

To implement this habit, take care of yourself first.

Prioritize your needs, and do not feel guilty about it. Be generous with your partner, and do not keep score.

Remember that relationships are not about who does more, but about giving more than you receive.

…

2. They are authentic

Secretly charismatic couples are authentic with each other.

They do not pretend to be someone they are not. They are honest and transparent about their thoughts and feelings.

This allows them to build trust and respect with each other.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their love life

To implement this habit, be authentic with your partner. Do not hide your true feelings or thoughts. Be honest and transparent. Remember that trust and respect are built on authenticity.

…

3. They are loving and practice gratitude

Secretly charismatic couples are loving towards each other and practice gratitude.

They express their love in different ways, whether it is through physical touch, words of affirmation, or acts of service. They prioritize their relationship and make time for each other.

Secretly charismatic couples practice gratitude by appreciating the small things in life and not taking each other for granted. They express their gratitude and thankfulness regularly, which helps to create a positive and loving atmosphere.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their love life

To implement this habit, express your love for your partner in different ways. Show affection through physical touch, words of affirmation, or acts of service. Prioritize your relationship and make time for each other.

Also, express your gratitude to have them in your life. Make it a daily practice to express gratitude to your partner. Take the time to appreciate the small things they do and let them know how much you value them.

For Jax and Annabelle, this can be as simple as saying “thank you” or writing a note of appreciation. It is important to make your partner feel valued and appreciated, as this helps to create a deeper connection between the two of you.

…

4. They communicate effectively

Secretly charismatic couples communicate effectively.

They listen to each other and validate each other’s feelings.

They do not interrupt or dismiss each other. They also communicate their own feelings and needs in a clear and respectful manner.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their love life

To implement this habit, practice effective communication.

Listen to your partner and validate their feelings. Do not interrupt or dismiss them. Communicate your own feelings and needs in a clear and respectful manner.

…

5. They are fully present

Secretly charismatic couples are present with each other.

They put away their phones and other distractions and focus on each other.

They actively engage in conversation and enjoy each other’s company.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their love life

To implement this habit, be present with your partner. Put away your phone and other distractions. Focus on each other and actively engage in conversation.

Enjoy each other’s company.

…

6. They are empathetic

Secretly charismatic couples are empathetic towards each other.

They try to understand each other’s perspective and feelings. They show compassion and support when their partner is going through a difficult time.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their love life

To implement this habit, practice empathy towards your partner.

Try to understand their perspective and feelings. Show compassion and support when they are going through a difficult time.

…

7. They are vulnerable with each other

Secretly charismatic couples are vulnerable with each other.

They share their fears, hopes, and dreams without fear of judgment. They are open and honest with each other, even when it is difficult.

Vulnerability is not weakness, but rather strength. When you are vulnerable with your partner, you allow them to see the real you, and that creates a deeper connection between the two of you. This also helps you both to understand each other better and be more supportive of each other.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their love life

In order to be vulnerable, it is important to create a safe and supportive environment. This means being accepting of each other and creating an atmosphere where you both feel comfortable sharing your thoughts and emotions.

It is also important to be a good listener when your partner is being vulnerable with you. This means being present in the moment and actively listening without judgment or interruption.

…

8. They have a Sense of Humor

Secretly charismatic couples know how to laugh together.

They don’t take themselves too seriously and find joy in the little things.

They have a lighthearted approach to life, which helps them to overcome obstacles and navigate challenges.

This is something my own partner has taught me. Loosening up and enjoying life with each other is great for the relationship.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their love life

To implement this habit, try to find the humor in everyday situations. Laugh together and don’t be afraid to be silly. A good sense of humor can help to ease tension and create a positive atmosphere.

It is also important to not take everything too seriously, as this can lead to unnecessary stress and conflict.

…

9. They support Each Other’s Goals

Last but definitely not least, secretly charismatic couples support each other’s goals and dreams.

They encourage each other to pursue their passions and achieve their aspirations.

They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and celebrate each other’s successes.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their love life

To implement this habit, take an interest in your partner’s goals and dreams.

Encourage them to pursue what they are passionate about and help them to achieve their goals.

Celebrate their successes and be supportive when things don’t go according to plan.

Remember that you are a team and that you both have each other’s backs.

…

Final Thoughts

Couples, like Jax and Annabelle, who exhibit secretly charismatic behaviors have a special way of relating to each other that sets them apart from the rest.

These couples prioritize their relationship and make a conscious effort to cultivate a deep connection with their partner. By practicing habits such as generosity, authenticity, love, effective communication, presence, empathy, vulnerability, and a sense of humor, they are able to create a foundation of trust, respect, and admiration that strengthens their bond.

While these habits may seem simple, they require consistent effort and intentionality. It takes time and practice to cultivate them, but the payoff is worth it.

By incorporating these habits into your own relationship, you can deepen your connection with your partner and create a fulfilling, long-lasting bond.

As you work to implement these habits, remember that every relationship is unique. What works for one couple may not work for another.

Take the time to explore what works best for you and your partner, and don’t be afraid to seek guidance from a professional if needed.

Ultimately, building a strong, healthy relationship takes time and effort, but it is possible.

By prioritizing your relationship and practicing these habits of secretly charismatic couples, you can create a strong, lasting bond that will stand the test of time.

…

And Now Your Thoughts

Tell me about your experience interacting with secretly charismatic couples in the comments section. Do you believe you and your partner are secretly charismatic?

Thank you for reading.

—

Photo credit: Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash