A Conversation with John Rich

Today we’re going to release some of the content that we didn’t get a chance to release when the season finished. In the coming episodes we have full interviews with the people in the show that maybe showed up for a song and a dance, or didn’t show up at all, not because they were not good interviews, just because we couldn’t fit them into the narrative.

Dr John Rich is an educational psychologist, professor, and d certified parenting coach. As well as a father of two teenage sons. And in this episode we talk about child development through his eyes. You can check out his stuff at drjohnrich.com Enjoy!

This podcast will mostly concentrate on the systemic issues, struggles, and hopes for masculinities. With a pro-feminist viewpoint, we’ll investigate how masculinity has changed throughout our lives and what the future looks like for gender. This podcast is supported by NextGenMen (nextgenmen.ca) and the Alberta Podcast Network.

