Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Conversation with John Rich

A Conversation with John Rich

Modern Manhood: The Podcast

by Leave a Comment

Today we’re going to release some of the content that we didn’t get a chance to release when the season finished. In the coming episodes we have full interviews with the people in the show that maybe showed up for a song and a dance, or didn’t show up at all, not because they were not good interviews, just because we couldn’t fit them into the narrative.

Dr John Rich is an educational psychologist, professor, and d certified parenting coach. As well as a father of two teenage sons. And in this episode we talk about child development through his eyes. You can check out his stuff at drjohnrich.com Enjoy!

 

This podcast will mostly concentrate on the systemic issues, struggles, and hopes for masculinities. With a pro-feminist viewpoint, we’ll investigate how masculinity has changed throughout our lives and what the future looks like for gender. This podcast is supported by NextGenMen (nextgenmen.ca) and the Alberta Podcast Network.

Previously Published on modernmanhoodsimplecast.com

 

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Shutterstock image

About Remoy Philip

Remoy Philip is a New York City-based producer. His work has taken him around the globe producing stories of underserved and marginalized people groups, resulting in humanization and audience activism.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x