A Framework for Developing Gender-Responsive Cybersecurity Policy

By APC

While great strides have been made in recognising the applicability of human rights frameworks to gender-based threats and abuses in digital contexts, the gendered impact of international cyber operations and incidents, as well as gender inequality, has been a largely unexplored part of the discourse in more securitised cyber processes and forums.

In this context, there are relevant tools, agendas and frameworks that cybersecurity policy makers can draw upon when seeking to promote a gender perspective within local or multilateral cybersecurity. These can be used as a source of information or to establish policy coherence with states’ existing commitments to gender equality.

This paper, which forms part of a framework developed by the Association for Progressive Communications to promote gender-responsive cybersecurity policy, presents an overview of the most relevant of these instruments. It specifically considers:

The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action

The Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda

The outcome documents of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals

UN Human Rights Council (HRC) reports and resolutions

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) initiatives

UN General Assembly cybersecurity processes

Download the full paper here.

—

Previously Published on apc.org with Creative Commons License

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock