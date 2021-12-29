A Psychic Predicted My Divorce

I was having a rough day, shortly after the realization that I wasn’t sure I still wanted to be married to my (now ex-) husband. I was at a lunch with some of my fellow entrepreneurial girlfriends. Four of us were crammed into a small booth, enjoying french onion soup and poached eggs with soft polenta, and roast beef sandwiches, and catching up about the challenges we were facing — in business and in life. I was the last to share. While I was struggling with my “trusty” right-hand person at work (who I would later find out was embezzling), clashing with her on how to approach situations and what direction to take for the business, that’s not what I ended up blurting out.

“I think I want a divorce,” I said. “And you are the first people I’ve ever spoken this aloud to.” I promptly burst into tears, heavily salting the remains of my polenta and eggs.

The women were supportive. Nicole, who had just nailed down a huge investment of venture capital money, quickly picked up the check and we ambled slowly, tottering in heels along the tree-lined streets near the restaurant, while I sobbed.

Kelly told me how she occasionally consulted a psychic who had predicted all the major shifts in her life, and texted me the number.

I’ve always been semi-skeptical of psychics; while I believe there is unseen magic out in the world, and that much of what we don’t currently understand might have scientific explanations, I also think there are a lot of self-proclaimed psychics who prey on people at their most vulnerable. But I was curious, and thought it was worth a shot, if Kelly—a level headed firecracker—gave the thumbs up.

When I’d calmed down that evening, I scheduled the first available appointment with Susan several weeks out.

Susan lived nearby, so on a cool but sunny day in early spring, I pulled up in front of her house for my appointment. Two fat cats—one orange and striped with white, one tuxedoed—sprawled across the doormat and I stooped to pet them before straightening up and noticing the sign on the door: “Reading in session. Please wait until I open the door to enter.”

There was a little wrought-iron bench a few paces from the door, so I sat in the sunshine and closed my eyes, tipping my face up into the warmth of the day.

Things had stabilized again at home so I was feeling calmer and less panicky about my marriage, but still curious what the psychic would say.

When the door swung open, the previous client left, clutching a silver photo frame to her chest and smiling through tears, and then the psychic motioned me inside. Soft floaty music without words was piping through the reading room and there were two comfy chairs facing each other at an angle, with a small table holding a brass lamp and a box of tissues between them. She told me she was going to wash her hands and clear her energy and would be right back, and then she disappeared for a few moments.

I looked around the room while I waited: with its soft peach walls, lacy-tatted curtains, and brass angel wing lamp, it had the feel of a feminine tasteful-but-decorated-in-the-‘80s beachy cottage.

Susan returned through an old frosted glass-paned door, sat in her chair, and held out her hand for a personal object that had spent a lot of time soaking up mostly just my energy. I wasn’t wearing my wedding ring that day—having just come from the bakery where I didn’t wear any jewelry—so I handed her my purse. She set it on her lap, hands on the straps, and closed her eyes.

She was silent for a moment, and I watched her eyelids flick back and forth as if she was REM dreaming or perhaps watching a ping pong match with her eyes closed. Then the words started pouring.

“You’re married but you won’t be for long. You’ll have two places by September. I see two different sets of keys. You’ll be single by this time next year. You teach or should think about teaching. You have a voice and people are interested to hear what you have to say. Have you been on tv? I see you performing in some way. I just see you on stage or on television, teaching people. You’re very creative.”

She went back in detail over each of these initial “hits,” and I remember wanting to argue with her about the impending separation she foresaw. I remember shaking my head slightly, still naively thinking my Was-band and I would be able to work things out. I remember scoffing slightly at some of her predictions.

In the end, she was right, albeit not how I thought.

I did have two places by the end of September: but they were to my first and second business locations. Thus the two sets of keys. I had taught and been on tv a bit, but a quick Google or Facebook search could have revealed that, as it could have also revealed the ways I expressed my creativity.

An online search would not have revealed the state of my marriage, but perhaps Kelly had reached out and told Susan why I was consulting her. I remained skeptical, mostly because I thought my marriage would survive.

True to the psychic’s prediction, I was, in fact, single by the same time the following year. The separation and divorce tumbled one right after the other in a matter of a few weeks. I still wonder whether she seeded the ideas in my head, or whether she saw a possible future. I’d like to go again, and hear what she says about how the possibilities have changed.

Have you had an experience with a medium—good or otherwise?

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

