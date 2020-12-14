A Special Snow Day Surprise [Video]

By Random Acts
Zoie has sickle cell anemia, which prevents her from being able to play in extreme temperatures. If she gets too hot or too cold, she’ll end up in the hospital. Because of this, Zoie has never had the chance to play in snow. So Will and Emilie secretly built an (early) Christmas winter wonderland in Zoie’s backyard while the outside temperatures were just right. Surprise!!!
