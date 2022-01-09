Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Stone’s Throw [Video]

A Stone’s Throw [Video]

2 parents must lie to save their teen from prison -- or tell the police the truth.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Isaac and Jo are a couple on the brink: their daughter Hannah has landed in the hospital, unconscious — and she’s possibly the cause of an accident that has left one man dead.

Her parents are at a loss on what to do, especially when the police show up investigating the accident. As they anxiously wait, they wrangle over whether or not they should create a false alibi to protect Hannah from charges of manslaughter, or tell the truth with all its possible consequences.

This short family drama — directed by Luke Wissell from a script co-written with Ben Crisp — is compact in scope and structure, and lensed with a similar discipline, with a muted, shadowy look and straightforward camerawork that keeps the focus on excellent writing and performances. The story begins on a note of suspense, as Jo listens to the distraught voicemail from her daughter as she stands on a bridge — just as police appear to question her about an accident she may or may not have caused. Hannah’s probable implication in the accident is part of the dramatic tension that keeps the momentum going, but the narrative uses this uncertainty to take the story in a more psychologically penetrating, intimate direction.

The heart of the film is one scene between two people facing the consequences of their perceived failures as parents. The scene itself is masterfully written, with two distinctive perspectives on their daughter and their approaches to parenting. As the dialogue unfurls, it manages to be specific to this family but also near-universal in its evocation of parenting as a minefield of anxiety and uncertainty.

Actors Patrick Graham and Anna Steen both match one another with nuanced performances that underplay the roiling emotions of their present circumstances. But they both show true vulnerability as they reveal the more deep-seated doubts and sadness, as well as their shared love and commitment. Both don’t seem to understand the young woman that their daughter has grown into. Like many teenagers, Hannah is now defiant, withdrawn, secretive and distant. But while one parent has doubled down on strict discipline, the other has become understanding to the point of over-permissiveness. And through that gap, their daughter has slipped into a psychological terrain — and a possible life-changing event — they may not be able to rescue her from.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“A Stone’s Throw” treads murky moral and ethical waters, but it also asks questions about parental responsibility, and how far parents should go to protect their children. The storytelling does eventually answer the initial question that frames both the story as a whole and the parents’ initial discussion. But the reveal also sheds light on a fundamental attitude and assumption held by the parents — one that might have shaped the situation long before this fateful night. We learn to see ourselves by how our parents see us; how parents talk to us becomes how we talk to ourselves. In short, we sometimes become who our parents believe we are before we can be ourselves. Isaac and Jo get some relief in the end, but they are left with these bigger questions to ponder.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
[Music]
00:07
there was a brick thrown off the
00:09
expressway overpass a driver has been
00:11
killed
00:13
hannah was in the area at the time and
00:15
so we would like to talk with her when
00:17
she wakes up now we know your daughter
00:19
is stable
00:20
you’ll have one new voicemail
00:24
you don’t think she had something to do
00:26
sorry look we don’t know
00:36
i don’t know what to do
00:56
[Music]
01:00
i don’t know what to do
01:13
what are we gonna do
01:17
the police are gonna come back any
01:18
minute and as soon as she wakes up
01:20
they’re gonna arrest her
01:27
we could say she was with us
01:31
we could
01:32
we could say she was with us when it
01:34
happened
01:35
she was she was on the overpass she was
01:38
running away from no no before that the
01:40
truck driver was killed before hannah
01:41
got hit so we say
01:43
she just left just before just for a
01:45
walk or something and
01:47
had to be some other kid
01:49
we can’t lie to the police that
01:51
do you want her to go to jail no just
01:54
just let me think
01:56
[Laughter]
02:02
she’s not a bad girl i say
02:04
she would never hurt someone for no
02:06
reason
02:08
someone died joe by accident you can’t
02:11
do this
02:12
to what this what you always do this you
02:16
you know you make excuses you sweep
02:18
things under the rugs you let her off
02:20
the hook i do not well
02:22
what about the fight
02:24
that was two years ago those girls were
02:26
picking on her she threw a chair at
02:27
someone’s head she broke her nose i mean
02:29
if she’d have missed
02:31
and blinded her oh she didn’t
02:34
those girls were making her life hell
02:37
you always do this
02:40
and you always do this
02:44
you always take everyone else’s side but
02:45
hers
02:47
how do you think that makes her feel
02:50
all she wants is someone in her corner
02:52
but
02:53
you don’t listen
02:55
you give her a lecture you cut her
02:56
allowance
02:58
move her to a new school like that fixes
03:00
everything that was the right decision
03:01
for her was it
03:02
where she is now is this the right thing
03:04
for her is jail the right thing for her
03:06
i don’t know maybe it is
03:08
how could you say that she’s changed joe
03:11
she’s not the same kid i mean really she
03:13
is
03:15
i
03:16
she’s rude she talks back she doesn’t
03:18
listen she doesn’t smile she doesn’t she
03:21
does smile what when i’m not around is
03:24
that what you mean it’s not what i said
03:26
that’s what you meant isn’t it because
03:27
i’m the one who always says no at mum
03:29
always says
03:30
yes what do you want me to say
03:34
you think it’s easy
03:38
i can’t do it on my own
03:40
[Music]
03:45
[Music]
03:49
what do you think this is easy for me
03:50
working
03:53
away from
03:55
home from my family from geez from you
03:58
no
04:00
that’s why i try so hard not to show you
04:02
how hard it is
04:05
but it is hard isaac
04:09
and i don’t know how to do it
04:13
i try try
04:16
and tried so hard
04:20
but you’re right
04:22
she has changed
04:26
she used to talk to me
04:29
when she comes home if she comes home
04:33
she shuts herself in her room
04:38
everything i say is the wrong thing
04:40
and she disappears
04:45
and i sit on my own
04:48
and i cry on my own
04:54
i can’t think about any of it
05:03
i wish you told me
05:08
i i mean i wish she told me that
05:11
you cry at night i didn’t
05:13
i
05:14
i didn’t um
05:17
i thought that i don’t know that it
05:19
would work i thought it’d be better
05:23
i’m so sorry
05:26
it’s not your fault
05:31
i should have been there
05:36
what are we gonna do i don’t know
05:38
we can’t make up for what she did
05:40
we can’t change it
05:43
we have to tell the truth
05:51
mr and mrs simkin
05:53
we’ve had some more information about
05:54
that rock throw and it seems as if yeah
05:57
uh that was my fault
05:59
i mean i blame myself
06:04
she was um going out for a hot chocolate
06:09
you know at the the truck stop
06:11
um
06:12
on the other side of the highway
06:14
i should have said no i
06:16
i should have gone with her you know the
06:17
lights the visibility
06:21
and that was at about nine
06:24
and she was with us all night before
06:25
that
06:26
you know she’s a good kid
06:29
right
06:31
so you know uh in terms of the you know
06:33
whoever threw the brick
06:35
you know the truck driver thing it
06:37
it wasn’t it
06:39
it couldn’t have been anna
06:43
that’s what i came to tell you
06:45
they picked up the boy who did it about
06:46
half an hour ago
06:49
expressway security cameras caught him
06:51
doing it
06:52
it wasn’t hannah
06:54
i thought you should know
06:58
thank you
07:00
she’s awake
07:16
are you okay
07:19
what happened
07:22
what are you doing out there
07:26
where did you go
07:29
[Music]
07:33
it’s okay sweetheart
07:37
you couldn’t talk to us yeah
07:39
[Music]
07:40
i mean um
07:42
if you want to
07:47
[Music]
07:54
[Music]
08:13
[Music]
08:32
me
08:44
uh
09:00
why did you
09:04
change your mind
09:11
i
09:19
[Music]
09:24
oh yeah
09:28
we are so glad you did
09:36
[Music]
09:49
uh
09:52
[Music]
10:17
[Music]
10:37
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x