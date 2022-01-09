A Stone’s Throw [Video]

By Omeleto

Isaac and Jo are a couple on the brink: their daughter Hannah has landed in the hospital, unconscious — and she’s possibly the cause of an accident that has left one man dead.

Her parents are at a loss on what to do, especially when the police show up investigating the accident. As they anxiously wait, they wrangle over whether or not they should create a false alibi to protect Hannah from charges of manslaughter, or tell the truth with all its possible consequences.

This short family drama — directed by Luke Wissell from a script co-written with Ben Crisp — is compact in scope and structure, and lensed with a similar discipline, with a muted, shadowy look and straightforward camerawork that keeps the focus on excellent writing and performances. The story begins on a note of suspense, as Jo listens to the distraught voicemail from her daughter as she stands on a bridge — just as police appear to question her about an accident she may or may not have caused. Hannah’s probable implication in the accident is part of the dramatic tension that keeps the momentum going, but the narrative uses this uncertainty to take the story in a more psychologically penetrating, intimate direction.

The heart of the film is one scene between two people facing the consequences of their perceived failures as parents. The scene itself is masterfully written, with two distinctive perspectives on their daughter and their approaches to parenting. As the dialogue unfurls, it manages to be specific to this family but also near-universal in its evocation of parenting as a minefield of anxiety and uncertainty.

Actors Patrick Graham and Anna Steen both match one another with nuanced performances that underplay the roiling emotions of their present circumstances. But they both show true vulnerability as they reveal the more deep-seated doubts and sadness, as well as their shared love and commitment. Both don’t seem to understand the young woman that their daughter has grown into. Like many teenagers, Hannah is now defiant, withdrawn, secretive and distant. But while one parent has doubled down on strict discipline, the other has become understanding to the point of over-permissiveness. And through that gap, their daughter has slipped into a psychological terrain — and a possible life-changing event — they may not be able to rescue her from.

“A Stone’s Throw” treads murky moral and ethical waters, but it also asks questions about parental responsibility, and how far parents should go to protect their children. The storytelling does eventually answer the initial question that frames both the story as a whole and the parents’ initial discussion. But the reveal also sheds light on a fundamental attitude and assumption held by the parents — one that might have shaped the situation long before this fateful night. We learn to see ourselves by how our parents see us; how parents talk to us becomes how we talk to ourselves. In short, we sometimes become who our parents believe we are before we can be ourselves. Isaac and Jo get some relief in the end, but they are left with these bigger questions to ponder.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03 [Music]

00:07 there was a brick thrown off the

00:09 expressway overpass a driver has been

00:11 killed

00:13 hannah was in the area at the time and

00:15 so we would like to talk with her when

00:17 she wakes up now we know your daughter

00:19 is stable

00:20 you’ll have one new voicemail

00:24 you don’t think she had something to do

00:26 sorry look we don’t know

00:36 i don’t know what to do

00:56 [Music]

01:00 i don’t know what to do

01:13 what are we gonna do

01:17 the police are gonna come back any

01:18 minute and as soon as she wakes up

01:20 they’re gonna arrest her

01:27 we could say she was with us

01:31 we could

01:32 we could say she was with us when it

01:34 happened

01:35 she was she was on the overpass she was

01:38 running away from no no before that the

01:40 truck driver was killed before hannah

01:41 got hit so we say

01:43 she just left just before just for a

01:45 walk or something and

01:47 had to be some other kid

01:49 we can’t lie to the police that

01:51 do you want her to go to jail no just

01:54 just let me think

01:56 [Laughter]

02:02 she’s not a bad girl i say

02:04 she would never hurt someone for no

02:06 reason

02:08 someone died joe by accident you can’t

02:11 do this

02:12 to what this what you always do this you

02:16 you know you make excuses you sweep

02:18 things under the rugs you let her off

02:20 the hook i do not well

02:22 what about the fight

02:24 that was two years ago those girls were

02:26 picking on her she threw a chair at

02:27 someone’s head she broke her nose i mean

02:29 if she’d have missed

02:31 and blinded her oh she didn’t

02:34 those girls were making her life hell

02:37 you always do this

02:40 and you always do this

02:44 you always take everyone else’s side but

02:45 hers

02:47 how do you think that makes her feel

02:50 all she wants is someone in her corner

02:52 but

02:53 you don’t listen

02:55 you give her a lecture you cut her

02:56 allowance

02:58 move her to a new school like that fixes

03:00 everything that was the right decision

03:01 for her was it

03:02 where she is now is this the right thing

03:04 for her is jail the right thing for her

03:06 i don’t know maybe it is

03:08 how could you say that she’s changed joe

03:11 she’s not the same kid i mean really she

03:13 is

03:15 i

03:16 she’s rude she talks back she doesn’t

03:18 listen she doesn’t smile she doesn’t she

03:21 does smile what when i’m not around is

03:24 that what you mean it’s not what i said

03:26 that’s what you meant isn’t it because

03:27 i’m the one who always says no at mum

03:29 always says

03:30 yes what do you want me to say

03:34 you think it’s easy

03:38 i can’t do it on my own

03:40 [Music]

03:45 [Music]

03:49 what do you think this is easy for me

03:50 working

03:53 away from

03:55 home from my family from geez from you

03:58 no

04:00 that’s why i try so hard not to show you

04:02 how hard it is

04:05 but it is hard isaac

04:09 and i don’t know how to do it

04:13 i try try

04:16 and tried so hard

04:20 but you’re right

04:22 she has changed

04:26 she used to talk to me

04:29 when she comes home if she comes home

04:33 she shuts herself in her room

04:38 everything i say is the wrong thing

04:40 and she disappears

04:45 and i sit on my own

04:48 and i cry on my own

04:54 i can’t think about any of it

05:03 i wish you told me

05:08 i i mean i wish she told me that

05:11 you cry at night i didn’t

05:13 i

05:14 i didn’t um

05:17 i thought that i don’t know that it

05:19 would work i thought it’d be better

05:23 i’m so sorry

05:26 it’s not your fault

05:31 i should have been there

05:36 what are we gonna do i don’t know

05:38 we can’t make up for what she did

05:40 we can’t change it

05:43 we have to tell the truth

05:51 mr and mrs simkin

05:53 we’ve had some more information about

05:54 that rock throw and it seems as if yeah

05:57 uh that was my fault

05:59 i mean i blame myself

06:04 she was um going out for a hot chocolate

06:09 you know at the the truck stop

06:11 um

06:12 on the other side of the highway

06:14 i should have said no i

06:16 i should have gone with her you know the

06:17 lights the visibility

06:21 and that was at about nine

06:24 and she was with us all night before

06:25 that

06:26 you know she’s a good kid

06:29 right

06:31 so you know uh in terms of the you know

06:33 whoever threw the brick

06:35 you know the truck driver thing it

06:37 it wasn’t it

06:39 it couldn’t have been anna

06:43 that’s what i came to tell you

06:45 they picked up the boy who did it about

06:46 half an hour ago

06:49 expressway security cameras caught him

06:51 doing it

06:52 it wasn’t hannah

06:54 i thought you should know

06:58 thank you

07:00 she’s awake

07:16 are you okay

07:19 what happened

07:22 what are you doing out there

07:26 where did you go

07:29 [Music]

07:33 it’s okay sweetheart

07:37 you couldn’t talk to us yeah

07:39 [Music]

07:40 i mean um

07:42 if you want to

07:47 [Music]

07:54 [Music]

08:13 [Music]

08:32 me

08:44 uh

09:00 why did you

09:04 change your mind

09:11 i

09:19 [Music]

09:24 oh yeah

09:28 we are so glad you did

09:36 [Music]

09:49 uh

09:52 [Music]

10:17 [Music]

10:37 you

