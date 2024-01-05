Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Albert Einstein’s Advice Before He Died

Albert Einstein’s Advice Before He Died

The real reason Miller arrived at Einstein’s home unannounced was to give his son Pat, a freshman at Harvard, some inspiration.

by

 

William Miller, an editor at Life Magazine, interviewed Albert Einstein just months before his death. He took his son Pat with him.

The real reason Miller arrived at Einstein’s home unannounced was to give his son Pat, a freshman at Harvard, some inspiration. During the day, Pat asked for life advice.

The Interview appeared in Life Magazine, May 1955. Einstein died of an aneurism on April 18, 1955.

Einstein’s advice to Pat Miller:

“The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existence. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery each day.

Never lose a holy curiosity.”

Success:

Einstein continued…

“Try not to become a man of success but rather try to become a man of value. He is considered successful in our day who gets more out of life than he puts in. But a man of value will give more than he receives.”

What is the difference between being a success and being a person of value?

Source: The Death of a Genius – Click here.

Images of Einstein’s office taken after his death – Click here – The Day Albert Einstein Died: A Photographer’s Story.

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: unsplash

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

