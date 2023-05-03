Alpha Male Theory, Destroyed!

There’s some guy on Twitter and probably other social media crap that goes by Alpha something or other. I’ve heard of him. Nothing about him has earned my respect, so I don’t actually know who he is…another Andrew Tate wannabe. All I can say, I WANNABE SOMETHING MORE!

Being ‘Alpha’ is a term we will define as a leader. True leaders don’t have to define themselves as leaders. Those leaders don’t have to say a word. They don’t demand respect; they command respect through their actions.

The reality of wolf packs and alpha males is wrong! The originator of the belief backtracked on his analysis…He backtracked over TWO decades ago. TWO DECADES and you still believe him when he freely admits he was wrong and has worked to rectify his wrongness. You NEED to read this article ALPHA chumps that don’t get it.

The ‘Alphas’ are actually the experienced older parents (Both male and female, female and male) of the wolf pack. Wolf packs are actually families, and the alphas or LEADERS are actually the elders, more experienced parents of the pack. They aren’t the brutal rip flesh from bone ‘strongest.’ They aren’t the wolves in sheep’s clothing, covert ninja Navy SEAL wolves. They are the knowledgeable, experienced parents.

If you say, you should see how a bad boy is when you’re alone. He’s not the problem. The problem is you let him be bad and disrespectful to you in public and also be inappropriate with your friends and family. The problem isn’t him, the problem is you thinking that’s okay.

If the issue is so bad, he’s wrong. You’ve put on blinders whenever you’re in public with friends or family. You only think he’s so great when you’re alone because you’ve put on blinders. Men want a woman that’s only bad for them. Women want a guy that’s bad but only good for them. Do you see the problem?

There is a world of difference between domineering and dominant. Look at a Doberman vs. a family-protective German Shepard. Now take that German Shepard and compare him to the SUPER FAMILY FRIENDLY happy pup he normally is, to that fur family member when HIS family is threatened and is ready to let loose hell to protect his family. The distance is measured in lightyears.

Take Away:

Assholes stink. Reality is you attract what you are. If you’re an asshole, you’re going to attract assholes, and then you’re going to complain…everybody is an asshole. Trent Reznor said it best in his 1989 hit Head Like A Hole, “You’re Going To Get What You Deserve!”

