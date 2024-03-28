Alternative First Date Ideas to Try Out

So, you’ve finally scored a date with that cutie you’ve had your eye on for some time. You might be tempted to think that the hard part is over. Au contraire. Now, the challenge is on you to get that first date underway. I’m willing to bet you’re just filled to the brim with ideas.

Just in case you aren’t, know that you can do so much more than just the usual coffee date (not that there’s anything wrong with that classic). Here are a few alternative first date ideas that you may want to consider:

A Trip to a Trampoline Park

Trampolines are not just for kids, you know. This suggestion can seem as unconventional as it gets as far as first date ideas are concerned, but don’t knock it ’til you try it. With all that jumping around, your date can never accuse you of doing the bare minimum. Not to mention the fact that this can be a prime opportunity for you to show off your playful side.

A Museum With an Unusual Theme

Regular museums are fine, but there’s something about those with unusual or unorthodox themes that can really make an impact. Especially for those who are just getting to know one another. An example of this would be Los Angeles’ Museum of Broken Relationships and Boston’s Museum of Bad Art.

A Frolic Through a Flea Market

A good way to learn better about the person you’re dating is by observing how they shop. If that sounds good to you, then maybe a trip to a flea market wouldn’t be a bad idea. Who knows? At the end of the date, the two of you may even end up finding a cute keepsake to remind you of that fateful first date.

A Baking or Brewery Class

Taking a class together is definitely a grade A date idea. The question now is, what type of class exactly? Being able to create something together can help form a good bond. With that said, a baking class or learning how to brew your own drink are two notable examples of this kind of date.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

An Escape Room Session

Excitement is always a good thing to experience on a date. Fear, not so much. However, the unique blend of these intense emotions can be found in escape rooms. Most cities have them and you can’t possibly go wrong with such an adventurous experience.

A Visit to an Arcade Bar

Getting drinks while playing video games may just be one of the chillest and most fun first date ideas anyone can cook up. Get competitive as you play multiplayer games with your date, all the while getting to know the old fashioned way: between rounds of drinks.

A date doesn’t have to be limited to the same common options. Though you can never go wrong with grabbing a bite to eat or going out for drinks, it can be the outside-the-box ideas that really seal the deal with your burgeoning relationship. So, keep these alternative first date ideas in mind for when you’re feeling adventurous or experimental.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Josh Hild on Unsplash