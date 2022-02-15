Watching the sap on this tree—waiting for the drip to drop—brought to mind the Heinz ketchup commercial from back in the day; the one with the lyrics from Carly Simon’s mega-hit, Anticipation, playing in the background:
We can never know about the days to come
But we think about them anyway, yay
And I wonder if I’m really with you now
Or just chasin’ after some finer day
Anticipation, anticipation
Is makin’ me late
Is keepin’ me waitin’
Ever-so-slowly the ketchup would reach the mouth of the bottle, but it was well worth the wait.
Different from dread, anticipation is expecting something positive—something good—and preparing for it. For example, the anticipation of a vacation is half the fun!
What are you looking forward to with great anticipation?
—
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Author