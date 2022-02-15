Watching the sap on this tree—waiting for the drip to drop—brought to mind the Heinz ketchup commercial from back in the day; the one with the lyrics from Carly Simon’s mega-hit, Anticipation, playing in the background:

We can never know about the days to come

But we think about them anyway, yay

And I wonder if I’m really with you now

Or just chasin’ after some finer day

Anticipation, anticipation

Is makin’ me late

Is keepin’ me waitin’

Ever-so-slowly the ketchup would reach the mouth of the bottle, but it was well worth the wait.

Different from dread, anticipation is expecting something positive—something good—and preparing for it. For example, the anticipation of a vacation is half the fun!

What are you looking forward to with great anticipation?

—

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

Photo credit: Author