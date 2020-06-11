Are You Feeling Empty?

You are in a stable relationship, have a good-paying job that you enjoy, and your health is fine, so why are you feeling like something is missing? Everyone seems to think that having all these things is enough for anyone and you should be happy with what you have. But if you are asking yourself, “Why do I feel empty?“ there may be a problem that you are unaware of. Even if everything else seems perfect in your life, you may have a mental health condition that could be causing you to feel like this.

Depression

No matter how perfect you think your life is, having depression can cause you to feel sad, lonely, and yes, empty. It may have nothing to do with your life or anything going on with you. Typically, having depression is caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain, genetics, or some other clinical issue. Many people just do not understand how you can feel so sad and empty when you have such a great life. You may be wondering the same thing. The truth is, depression usually has nothing to do with your relationships, job, friends, or anything else like that. However, it could be due to an underlying issue like a past traumatic incident or a physical illness. Some of the common signs of depression include:

Feeling empty

Sad for no obvious reason

Chronic fatigue even when you get enough sleep

Weight loss or gain

Insomnia or sleeping more than usual

Lack of interest in activities you usually enjoy

Trouble concentrating and making decisions

Isolation

Thoughts of suicide or death

If you feel like you have any of these symptoms, it is important that you get treatment. If you don’t, it will likely get worse. Talk to your partner about it and let them know how you feel. Then get some help. Online therapy or counseling is easy, convenient, and very inexpensive.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Another disorder that can cause feelings of emptiness is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This is typically caused by a past traumatic incident that happened to you. It may have been when you were so young that you cannot remember it so you have no idea. Some kind of childhood abuse or neglect that happens early in life is often overlooked because you don’t remember or blocked it out. There are treatments that can help immensely so you can get rid of that feeling of emptiness. If you have any of the symptoms below, talk to a therapist or counselor.

Feeling empty

Nightmares or flashbacks

Insomnia

Uncalled for aggression

Feelings of impending doom

Severe anxiety or stress

Isolation

Jumpiness or feeling on edge

Memory loss

Depersonalization

Avoiding people and places that remind you of the incident

Panic attacks (rapid heart rate, racing thoughts, dizziness, chest pains, nausea, extreme fear, intense feelings of unease)

Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline personality disorder can make you feel alone because you are so trapped in your feelings that you may be pushing others away. With this disorder, you can have anger outbursts and mood swings, which make it difficult to have lasting relationships. Even if you think your relationship is great, your partner may not think so. That is because those with borderline personality disorder really do not know that they are doing anything wrong. But that does not stop anyone else from noticing. The signs of borderline personality disorder include:

Feeling alone

Becoming angry or aggressive for no obvious reason

Mood swings

Relationships that do not last long

Frequent arguments with others

Feeling neglected or abandoned

Risky behavior

Fluctuating self-image

Thoughts of suicide or self-harm

Hidden Physical Conditions

Certain physical conditions can also cause depression and feeling alone. For example, if you have underlying heart disease like coronary artery disease, this can cause depression without you even knowing about it. Similarly, diabetes, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis can also cause depression. Also, if you have a chronic illness that you know about or chronic pain for any condition, this can cause you to feel alone because you are suffering. You should always check with your physician as well as a therapist or counselor if you are feeling alone for no obvious reason.

Online Counseling Can Help

If you are feeling alone and have no idea why, it is a good idea to talk to someone who can help you figure out what is going on and what you can do about it. While it is great to talk to your friends and loved ones, they are often biased and will sometimes tell you what they think you want to hear rather than the truth. You will get honest and professional advice from a therapist or counselor. You can talk to someone online with your phone or another electronic device without even having to leave your home or office. No appointment is necessary.



