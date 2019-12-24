Get Daily Email
Are You 'Moving Too Fast' for Him?

Are You ‘Moving Too Fast’ for Him?

17 dates and he still won’t call you his girlfriend?

by Leave a Comment

6 months of seeing each other and he’s getting mystery texts from some girl?

Whole weekends spent together only to have him ghost?

I don’t want to alarm you… but you may be dating an “MPI.”

Flakey… Armed with excuses… And guilty of the high crime of wasting your time…

MPI’s are some of the smoothest criminals…

(Watch the video below for this critical bulletin…)

Suspicious that the guy you’re seeing could be an MPI? Then please, for your own sake, watch the video now. Too many good women have been robbed of years of their lives by dating an MPI… don’t be one of them.

Directed by JAMESON JORDAN
Written by JAMESON JORDAN, MATTHEW HUSSEY, JESSE PEPE

Produced by
JEREMY GRAY
MATTHEW HUSSEY
JAMESON JORDAN

Starring
MATTHEW HUSSEY
ANNIE NEWTON
SARAH MURPHREE

Sound Mixing
PATRICK JOYNER

Music Composed by
CHEZ GONZALES
Additional Music by artlist.io

Motion Graphics
JOSHUA JORDAN

Special Thanks
ANASTASIA GRUK
ANNIK BOGHARIAN
& PETTAS the Dog

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

