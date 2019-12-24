Are You ‘Moving Too Fast’ for Him?

6 months of seeing each other and he’s getting mystery texts from some girl?

Whole weekends spent together only to have him ghost?

I don’t want to alarm you… but you may be dating an “MPI.”

Flakey… Armed with excuses… And guilty of the high crime of wasting your time…

MPI’s are some of the smoothest criminals…

(Watch the video below for this critical bulletin…)

Suspicious that the guy you’re seeing could be an MPI? Then please, for your own sake, watch the video now. Too many good women have been robbed of years of their lives by dating an MPI… don’t be one of them.

Directed by JAMESON JORDAN

Written by JAMESON JORDAN, MATTHEW HUSSEY, JESSE PEPE

Produced by

JEREMY GRAY

MATTHEW HUSSEY

JAMESON JORDAN

Starring

MATTHEW HUSSEY

ANNIE NEWTON

SARAH MURPHREE

Sound Mixing

PATRICK JOYNER

Music Composed by

CHEZ GONZALES

Additional Music by artlist.io

Motion Graphics

JOSHUA JORDAN

Special Thanks

ANASTASIA GRUK

ANNIK BOGHARIAN

& PETTAS the Dog

—

—