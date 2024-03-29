Authenticity in Love: Why Older Men Tend to Have the Advantage

A lot of people may go with the typical answers to this. Because older guys know how to look after themselves. Older guys are more romantic. They’re more mature.

Well, I would hope older men have all these attributes as they have more experience and understanding of life and women in comparison to younger men.

But one thing I picked up over the years as I spoke to older women who got remarried or chose to get into relationships later or decided to be with an older man was this one thing.

Older men tend to be more authentic in who they are and what they offer.

The keyword here is ‘tend to’. I’m not saying that all older guys are like this. I am simply making a statement based on others’ experiences and my opinion.

The Pressures on Young Men

When young men enter the dating scene, one thing they understand is that the market is competitive.

And to overcome the competitiveness, you need to have a great selling point. You need to sell, sell, sell!

And what do you end up doing?

Selling dreams.

Young men sell young women dreams. They speak about what they’re doing at the moment and what they’re planning to do. And women buy it!

But why wouldn’t they? If someone is selling you something, you start to get intrigued about the outcome and want to learn more, right?

But as the years go on, women start to realize that those were just words.

And they regret sticking around for those words to become reality.

And young men get disheartened when women walk away. But what they don’t realize is that they should have been themselves.

Yes, you can sell yourself a bit but don’t over lie because it will come to bite you in the backside.

Older Guys Are More Authentic

Older guys have already been through that phase.

They’ve oversold themselves to women and have probably learnt that it got them nowhere but disappointing people.

As men get older, they no longer have the fire to sell themselves but to find compatibility.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Older men act as authentically as possible to ensure that they find the right woman.

They tend to not lie about their finances, or what they can offer and do for a woman. They try to be as transparent as possible.

They’ve been through the headaches with women in the past when they have oversold themselves and they just want a simple life.

And the only way to have a simple life is to be yourself and be accepted for that.

& I guarantee you older men will tell younger men this to save them from the headaches that they had to go through.

So what’s the moral here:

Be yourself and the right person will find you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Katarzyna Grabowska on Unsplash