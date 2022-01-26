Awakening to Your True Self-Worth

The only way we can be true to ourselves is if we are confident in our own worthiness. — Warren Chris Bulime

You are under no obligation to demonstrate your importance. It has been and will continue to be a part of the world for as long as anyone can remember. Essentially, I define self-worth as the value you have certainly because you exist, which is the benefit you have simply because you exist.

There is no such thing as a better or worse person than another when it comes to our own selves.

Because of this, you are valuable regardless of your income or vacations taken, your relationship status, the number of friends you have, your religious or political orientation, or the size of your waistline is a testament to this fact at all times.

The significance of acknowledging this is not immediately apparent. Realizing your own worth will enable you to weather the inevitable storms of life while also appreciating and savoring the moments of happiness that come your way.

It is important to recognize your own worth. It’s critical to recognize your own worth as a person. By recognizing and valuing one’s inherent worth, one brings attention to the fact that we are all interconnected and share the same human condition.

A compassionate point of view on the situation can be developed as a result of gaining a better understanding of the situation.

“Fine, but what’s next?” You might be scratching your head as to what I’m getting at. If you’re thinking, “But what now?” It’s understandable.

One begins by increasing their level of active awareness and then moves on to become more aware. You must first recognize and accept your inherent value before you can achieve this state of mind.

In order to maintain your well-being, you must treat yourself with love, respect, and compassion as a result of your self-care practices.

The following are a few ideas that I hope will help you change any limiting beliefs about your own self-worth and incorporate positive acts of self-care into your daily life:

1. In order to serve as a constant reminder of your own inherent worth, keep a journal filled with inspirational quotes.

Possibly a favorite passage from a favorite book, especially if you’re a reader who enjoys literary works. An affirmative letter to yourself could be written as a reminder of your own value. Positive affirmations could be included in the document as well. This scripture or passage may hold special meaning for you if you identify as spiritual or religious.

2. The far more positive people you have in your life, the better your chances are of success

Even if this isn’t the case right now, keep in mind that this is an important goal. It can be extremely beneficial to have a positive support system in place to help you grow and maintain an awareness of your inherent worth.

3. Be using social networking sites with a warning, just like you’d any other good or service.

When you’re aware of your social media habits, it’s possible to tell when they’ve crossed the line into negativity or excessive use. Keep in mind that Facebook does not accurately portray the world as it really is. Consider the trimmed apexes. It is impossible to live a life free of flaws. All of us have to deal with imperfection at some point in our everyday schedule.

4. Develop a life-affirming attitude of self-compassion.

Self-compassion can be developed by adopting a compassionate attitude toward oneself and treating oneself as a close friend would. Self-compassion does not seek to absolve you of responsibility or accountability for your actions; rather, it seeks to acknowledge your pain and treat yourself with love and kindness in order to move forward, learn, and grow.

5. Spend at least some time each day outside or in nature.

Often overlooked in today’s world is the importance of self-care, especially in this day and age. Awe-inspiring views of the ocean, mountains, or sunsets, for example, have been shown in studies to boost one’s mood and well-being. Keeping things in perspective and remembering that there is more to life than our daily struggles is another benefit.

6. It’s impossible to avoid the temptations of social comparison despite all of the above because we’re all human.

Give yourself a gentle reminder of your intrinsic worth by practicing self-compassion in these moments.

7. Do not however forget to express your gratitude to others as a way of showing your appreciation for them.

Assuring others of your own self-awareness has the added benefit of strengthening your own sense of self-awareness as well.

You’re worth it.

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: Shutterstock