Bad Marriage Advice #18: Only Couples in Trouble Need Help

Do you think Steph Curry and LeBron James continue to work to improve their games even though they are arguably the best at what they do? No, that isn’t a trick question. Yes, it relates to your marriage.

My newest Lesli-ism is, “no one has to take a Relationship 101 class, and everyone should.”

I believe this because research shows that the quality of your life is determined by the quality of your relationships. Not the kind of car you drive or the size and location of your home. But the interactions with the people in your life.

And don’t you want that?

So what don’t you know about how to have a healthy, happy marriage? And are you open to learning?

What skills do you need to acquire and/or keep working to perfect?

Better communication? Money or time management? Greater intimacy and connection?

Self-help books are great, but you have to read them and then figure out how to implement what you’re learning on your own. This takes a lot more motivation than most of us have.

Pete Koch, who I quoted above, is an actor and a former professional football player. He also helped start the CrossFit Box I’ve been a member of for almost 13 years. Without his coaching I would have severely injured myself lifting weights incorrectly. I know I tested his patience as he taught me how to do a basic squat clean.

I needed his knowledge and his trained eye to keep me out of the emergency room.

And the coaches at the Box today build on what I learned from him. Without them to make corrections and offer motivation, I wouldn’t have lasted this long.

There are just as many nuances to creating and maintaining a good relationship as there are to lifting weights properly. Maybe more.

And if you’re building on poor technique, you’re more likely to get hurt.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Knowing what works and what doesn’t is how you become the best. The best partner. The best parent. The best friend.

But you will always be limited by what you don’t know. That includes what you don’t know about marriage.

And the longer you stay on the wrong path, the more time and energy you will need to expend to get on the right one.

So, yes, getting help for your marriage doesn’t require it to be in the ditch. In fact, it’s the way to make sure it never ends up there in the first place.

READ MORE

Bad Marriage Advice #1: Beware Who Is Giving the Advice

Bad Marriage Advice #2: Don’t Go to Bed Angry

Bad Marriage Advice #3: It’s Okay to Fight But You Need to Learn to Fight ‘Fair’

Bad Marriage Advice #4: If You’re Not Fighting One of You Is Hiding Something

Bad Marriage Advice #5: If You’re Going to Fight, Fight Naked

Bad Marriage Advice #6: Marriage Takes Hard Work

Bad Marriage Advice #7: Marriage Requires Compromise

Bad Marriage Advice #8 – Marriage Requires Sacrifice

Bad Marriage Advice #9: Marriage Is 50/50

Bad Marriage Advice #10: If You’re Not Happy in Your Marriage, You Should Leave

Bad Marriage Advice #11: Happy Wife, Happy Life

Bad Marriage Advice #12: Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff

Bad Marriage Advice #13: Love Is All You Need

Bad Marriage Advice #14: If You’re Having Sex, Your Marriage Is Okay

Bad Marriage Advice #15: If Your Partner Really Loves You, They’ll Just Know What You Need

Bad Marriage Advice #16: Stay Together for the Sake of the Children

Bad Marriage Advice #17: Your Kids Will Be Just Fine With Your Divorce

—

Previously Published on The Hero Husband Project

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

iStock image