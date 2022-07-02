Banning Every Day News Reports

There are a number of us who avoid the news, including myself, due to its repetitive nature. There are also many who have stopped watching the news, as it is too depressing. We read the headlines of all that is happening in the world, voluntarily or involuntarily, this is due to the presence of social media today. Are you banning everyday news reports?

Messages and news about the world and what happens around us is constantly filtering into our minds, whether we want to accept them or not. In my opinion, we are constantly being bombarded by the news of the world, which we cannot control, unless a person lives in a cave on a mountain-top cut away from society and civilization.

Are you like me guilty of not following the news of what is happening in the world around us? I have noticed that we do not have to open a newspaper or read a news item on social media to know what is happening in the world. Our brains are equipped to absorb information quickly and process that information faster.

While we are checking emails and doing our work on the internet, we are also absorbing the news snippets that keep appearing. So, whether we want to or not, we are definitely in touch with the news every day. This is one reason that accounts for the repetitive nature of the news. Negative news and information is displayed repeatedly online for us to view, as we browse the web while doing our professional or personal work and skill development.

We are news readers and listeners whether we like it or not.

Thank you for reading this article about avoiding reading or listening to the news.

Growing numbers avoiding news as ‘too depressing’: report (yahoo.com)

More people are avoiding the news, and trusting it less, report says, World News — AsiaOne

Photo credit: Shutterstock