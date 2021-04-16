Becoming Actively Anti-Racist — Actionable Advice Summarized

A life-long learner, constantly evolving, who contributes positively to society. That’s what I aspire to be.
I’m focused now on moving from non-racist to anti-racist as I learn, grow and engage. If you’re on a similar journey, please read on.
Wiser, more experienced minds than mine have defined “anti-racism” as
“the active process of identifying and eliminating racism by changing systems, organizational structures, policies and practices and attitudes, so that power is redistributed and shared equitably.” [1]
It’s not enough to be “not racist” [1]
That’s because a “not racist” posture is passive. It does nothing to build solutions to problems caused by racism. It merely identifies you as someone who presumably does not behave in a prejudiced or discriminatory manner. [1]
An intentional commitment to societal change is what is called for: by undoing racism’s damage, by changing racist policies, by preventing inequalities based on skin color or ethnicity, by realizing the goal of equality for all. [1]
Becoming “anti-racist” is that active positive commitment.
What can I do?
I’ve described elsewhere what I now do on a one-to-one basis when confronted by racism.
But, even as I wrote and posted this piece, self evaluation of my efforts made them seem small, inconsequential, unlikely to significantly move the needle from a passive “not racist” stance to an active, effective “anti-racist” one.
So, I reached out to see what others advised that would have greater impact.
Some actionable ideas
- Volunteer for, or contribute to, organizations with anti-racist ideals, policies and programs [2]
- Use your influence to change racist policies [2]
- Talk about race and racism [3]
- Use metacognition — essentially thinking about your own thought processes — to constantly re-evaluate your understanding about racism-related issues
- Diversify your circle of friends/acquaintances to include others unlike yourself [3]
- Read [4]
- Be intentionally anti-racist [5]
- Speak up courageously to family and friends [6]
- Learn — at racism-focused meetings, events, demonstrations [7]
- Support POC-owned businesses [7]
- Don’t scapegoat [7]
This is all a starting point
As described, I’m on a life-long journey to learn, grow and contribute. In a wide variety of ways and on a wide variety of subjects, I’m just beginning my journey. That’s a constant for me.
If you have knowledge and opinions to share I welcome your input, always.
Thank you for reading.
