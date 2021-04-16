Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Becoming Actively Anti-Racist — Actionable Advice Summarized

Becoming Actively Anti-Racist — Actionable Advice Summarized

How to move from merely “not racist” to “anti-racist”.

by Leave a Comment

A life-long learner, constantly evolving, who contributes positively to society. That’s what I aspire to be.

I’m focused now on moving from non-racist to anti-racist as I learn, grow and engage. If you’re on a similar journey, please read on.

. . .

Wiser, more experienced minds than mine have defined “anti-racism” as

“the active process of identifying and eliminating racism by changing systems, organizational structures, policies and practices and attitudes, so that power is redistributed and shared equitably.” [1]

It’s not enough to be “not racist” [1]

That’s because a “not racist” posture is passive. It does nothing to build solutions to problems caused by racism. It merely identifies you as someone who presumably does not behave in a prejudiced or discriminatory manner. [1]

An intentional commitment to societal change is what is called for: by undoing racism’s damage, by changing racist policies, by preventing inequalities based on skin color or ethnicity, by realizing the goal of equality for all. [1]

Becoming “anti-racist” is that active positive commitment.

What can I do?

I’ve described elsewhere what I now do on a one-to-one basis when confronted by racism.

But, even as I wrote and posted this piece, self evaluation of my efforts made them seem small, inconsequential, unlikely to significantly move the needle from a passive “not racist” stance to an active, effective “anti-racist” one.

So, I reached out to see what others advised that would have greater impact.

Some actionable ideas

  1. Volunteer for, or contribute to, organizations with anti-racist ideals, policies and programs [2]
  2. Use your influence to change racist policies [2]
  3. Talk about race and racism [3]
  4. Use metacognition — essentially thinking about your own thought processes — to constantly re-evaluate your understanding about racism-related issues
  5. Diversify your circle of friends/acquaintances to include others unlike yourself [3]
  6. Read [4]
  7. Be intentionally anti-racist [5]
  8. Speak up courageously to family and friends [6]
  9. Learn — at racism-focused meetings, events, demonstrations [7]
  10. Support POC-owned businesses [7]
  11. Don’t scapegoat [7]

. . .

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is all a starting point

As described, I’m on a life-long journey to learn, grow and contribute. In a wide variety of ways and on a wide variety of subjects, I’m just beginning my journey. That’s a constant for me.

If you have knowledge and opinions to share I welcome your input, always.

Thank you for reading.

. . .

Anti-Racist Resources

[1]https://www.simplemost.com/heres-the-difference-between-not-racist-and-anti-racist/

[2]https://mashable.com/article/how-to-be-antiracist/

[3]https://everydaypower.com/things-you-can-do-to-be-an-antiracist/

[4]A “Google” search of anti-racist themed books will reveal many fine works. Scholar Ibram X. Kendi’s book, How To Be An Antiracist, is a classic.

[5]https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/article/item/ten_keys_to_everyday_anti_racism

[6]https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/04/health/how-to-be-an-anti-racist-wellness/index.html

[7]https://mesa.umich.edu/article/10-ways-be-anti-racist

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Michael Burg

Write | Learn | Roam | Adventure | Create | Think | Chortle | Connect | Top Writer | “Doctor Funny” | Nomad evolving | ER Doc in Remission | [email protected]

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x