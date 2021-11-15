Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Brothers Again [Video]

Brothers Again [Video]

An elderly man reconciles with his long-lost brother. It turns into a nightmare...

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Franco is an elderly man living in cozy tranquility with his sweet, loving wife Margherita. But one day, their picture of domestic bliss and harmony is interrupted by a knock on the door. It’s Franco’s brother, Vittorio, with whom Franco hasn’t talked in years.

The arrival of an estranged brother disturbs Franco’s peace. And when the two brothers sit down to talk, the conflict is still there. But just as the two seem to find a bridge between their differences, Vittorio reveals something that will shake up Franco’s existence forever.

Written and directed by Vanja Victor Kabir Tognola, this short family dramedy has the cozy, intimately warm look of many films of its genre, with its pleasantly cluttered setting and its warmly glowing lighting and color. Franco’s world is comfortable, lived-in and full of memories. But this atmosphere of placidity is disrupted with the arrival of Vittorio.

Franco is not at all happy to see his estranged brother, and the pair squabble and spar as much as ever, with acerbic wit and bitter hilarity. The skillfully written dialogue between them seethes with resentment and grievances. But it also hints at a once shared affection. And slowly, as the pair of brothers begin to share their genuine feelings beyond anger and irritation, they come to an understanding.

It’s a genuinely sweet turn in their dynamic, handled with great panache by actors Gianni Quillico and Danilo Seregni, who balance the sharp-witted comedy with the genuine hurt that underlies the conflict. When they seem to come together once again, it’s truly heart-warming to see these brothers put aside their long-running conflict, especially at their advanced ages. But Vittorio asks a seemingly off-hand question, it opens yet another battlefront — one that erupts into a fresh argument that veers into unexpected territory.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Brothers Again” ends on a twist, one that upends the world of both the characters and the film itself. To reveal more is to ruin the fun, but it uncovers a clever, more cynical underbelly to what seems to be a well-executed, beautifully rendered family dramedy. It doesn’t quite undercut the previous familial warmth, humor and sweetness: the storytelling is too thoughtfully crafted and the vulnerability too genuine to turn the narrative into satire. But it does perhaps illuminate how our very real longings for family togetherness and belonging can be an illusion that keeps us from facing the truth, however outlandish it may be.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05
[Musica]
00:13
la sua sfortuna
00:16
quel giorno
00:17
cominciò quando vide riflessa l’immagine
00:19
di quel grande osso in bocca a quel
00:24
grande gara
00:51
vado io
00:54
cappellino
00:59
che
01:03
vittorio
01:17
sono volta da sette anni
01:36
quel giorno che apparve il lupo
01:39
l’asino non scatta una fatto che bella
01:43
casa
01:44
vittorio che cosa
01:50
ma lo sai che tu e tua moglie sembrate
01:52
ringiovanite potreste essere mio figlio
01:56
tesoro di specie lasciarci soli un
02:00
momento dobbiamo parlare allora madonna
02:02
fiori fiori
02:08
fa strano vederti da solo e ma lo sai
02:11
che io intendo senza avvocati sono
02:14
solamente passato chi conosco taglia
02:16
corto dai franchino
02:20
volevo solo assicurarmi che stesse bene
02:22
ti senti meglio
02:25
sto bene non mi sono rotto niente
02:29
sono contento che stai bene eravamo
02:32
tutti preoccupatissimi certo preoccupati
02:35
che io fossi sopravvissuto ce l’ha è
02:38
sempre con me
02:39
13 anni che non ti vada neanche una
02:41
cartolina per natale e ci arrivi ora
02:45
d’accordo d’accordo
02:47
non ci siamo divisi correttamente il
02:50
patrimonio di nostro padre lo ammetto e
02:53
sei preso tutto persino il cane un
02:57
violino sgangherato lo avete lasciato ma
02:59
rimane pur sempre uno stradivari
03:02
rimane pur sempre un violino sgangherato
03:04
ma che importanza ha ora alla nostra età
03:10
il passato è passato
03:13
non c’è mica la macchina del tempo
03:17
poi una famiglia rimane sempre una
03:19
famiglia una famiglia di stronzi
03:24
sono qui per chiederti scusa
03:27
ecco l’ho detto
03:34
esci da casa mia sono sincero franco non
03:37
poi vieni qui dopo tutti questi anni
03:39
come se niente fosse ho il cancro
03:48
come nonno sono beccato
03:54
qui
03:56
no
03:57
nonno alberto
04:03
ritorno io
04:06
non ne sapevo niente
04:10
volevo solamente fare pace col mio
04:12
fratellino prima che fosse troppo tardi
04:17
a papa avrebbe fatto piacere
04:23
mi dispiace
04:25
di aver dubitato di te
04:31
vieni qui
04:44
e poi lana gli ho detto ma talpone
04:48
sarebbe
04:51
ma come abbiamo fatto senza di lui per
04:54
così tanti anni ho sempre voluto avere
04:57
un figlio e giacomino parlaci del tuo
05:00
nipotino giacomo ne vorrei dire è
05:03
diventato una bestia enorme quanto tempo
05:06
avevo l’ultima volta che l’hai visto
05:09
78 anni si è triplicato arriva quasi a 2
05:13
m h miseria e ti giuro è come il nonno i
05:18
denti con anno alberto non l’altro
05:22
stessi occhi stessa personalità
05:26
stessi talenti di sentirlo suonare quel
05:30
ragazzo ha delle mani d’oro
05:32
mi piacerebbe poterlo sentire
05:34
ma lo sentirai
05:38
natale vicino
05:43
si fa da me
05:46
anna preparo i tortelli e giacomino
05:51
a che idea che cosa il violino del nonno
05:56
sarebbe fantastico se giacomino lo
05:59
potesse suonare per natale è sempre
06:02
stato il simbolo della famiglia
06:04
a proposito dove
06:07
quando sono entrato speravo di vederlo
06:10
esposto in salotto
06:11
dove rai nascosto
06:15
hai paura dei ladri
06:24
lodato via vittorio
06:27
ormai
06:29
mi faceva male anche solo vederlo
06:32
valera più il simbolo di una famiglia
06:35
unita
06:39
e poi
06:42
chi poteva credere che avremo ancora
06:45
passato un natale insieme
06:50
ea quanto l’hai venduto
06:57
cosa vuoi che importi dei soldi oramai
07:03
però dato in beneficenza
07:06
ma sei un [ __ ]
07:09
perché urli e non rompere le balle to
07:12
parlarla in questo modo ma smettila non
07:15
è nemmeno reale certo quello sei tu non
07:19
lo è stai delirando in coma da due mesi
07:23
e non riuscirai più cosa dici sei tu che
07:26
stai delle armi e proprio raccoglie oni
07:28
parla per te guardati intorno dal sinai
07:32
tuoi vestiti cambiano ogni 10 minuti
07:36
pensa un pigiama rosa
07:41
visto
07:44
mi hanno attaccato a una macchina per
07:46
entrare in contatto con te ma lo sai
07:49
quanto ci è costato tutto questo ci
07:52
manca solo che questa diavoleria mi dia
07:54
un cancro per davvero
07:56
[Musica]
08:04
aveva ragione
08:06
margherita è morta da sette anni
08:10
siamo ha detto
08:12
investito
08:14
non l’aveva voluta accompagnare in
08:17
macchina quel giorno perso è anche colpa
08:20
tua già
08:24
ci sono anche andato a letto 15 anni fa
08:27
brillante
08:29
ma andate tutti quanti a cagare
08:32
[Musica]
09:07
allora ha fatto pace col suo fratello
09:09
sì certo mi sono tolto un peso dalle
09:14
spalle
09:15
questi sono i documenti per l’eutanasia
09:31
il cretino la data in beneficenza
09:40
giacomo andiamo
09:43
[Musica]
09:45
anna telo scuro l’ha dato via
09:50
dottoressa guarda
09:53
ma che dolce queste sono le
09:57
soddisfazioni del nostro mestiere
09:59
che dice stanco già la spinta
10:03
[Musica]
10:05
marzo
10:12
[Musica]
10:31
bene
10:33
[Musica]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x